Auto Sales December 2022: Toyota Reports Highest Yearly Sales Figures In A Decade

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) have reported the sales figures for the month of December 2022, & yearly sales figures of the entire calendar year 2022 as well. The Japanese manufacturer reported sales of 1,60,352 units in CY 2022, making it the company's highest grossing year of the decade.

Toyota reported a 22.6 per cent increase in sales compared to CY 2021, where the brand sold 1,30,768 units. However, it should be noted that sales in early months of CY 2021 was also affected by the lockdowns caused by the global pandemic. Toyota's best ever year in India is still 2012, where Toyota sold a staggering 1,72,241 units, and with the launch of a new strong-hybrid SUV & MPV, the auto giant could be on its way to a record year in 2023.

Innova HyCross is Toyota's second new strong-hybrid offering in India.

Speaking about the sales figures, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “The year 2022 has been tremendous for TKM, both in terms of new product launches as well as sales performance. We introduced milestone models like the Urban Cruiser Hyryder & the Innova Hycross and both the models have been very well appreciated by our customers, attracting huge traction in terms of demand and we are trying our best to meet customer requirements accordingly."

While the overall CY 2022 sales posted a good figure, Toyota reported a drop in monthly sales in the month of December 2022. Toyota sold 10,421 units in India in December 2022, an 11.4 per cent month-over-month decrease compared to November 2022, and a marginal 3.8 per cent year-over-year decrease.