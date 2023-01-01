  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Sales December 2022: Toyota Reports Highest Yearly Sales Figures In A Decade

Auto Sales December 2022: Toyota Reports Highest Yearly Sales Figures In A Decade

Toyota sold 1,60,352 units in calendar year 2022, making it the highest sales figure by Toyota in a calendar year in India in the last decade.
authorBy Mihir Barve
2 mins read
01-Jan-23 02:01 PM IST
Auto Sales December 2022: Toyota Reports Highest Yearly Sales Figures In A Decade banner
Highlights
  • 2022 proved to be Toyota's highest selling year in the last decade in India
  • However, monthly sales for December 2022 saw a decline in both MoM & YoY figures
  • Toyota has now also launched the Innova HyCross in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) have reported the sales figures for the month of December 2022, & yearly sales figures of the entire calendar year 2022 as well. The Japanese manufacturer reported sales of 1,60,352 units in CY 2022, making it the company's highest grossing year of the decade. 

Also Read: Toyota Innova HyCross Launched In India; Prices Here

Toyota reported a 22.6 per cent increase in sales compared to CY 2021, where the brand sold 1,30,768 units. However, it should be noted that sales in early months of CY 2021 was also affected by the lockdowns caused by the global pandemic. Toyota's best ever year in India is still 2012, where Toyota sold a staggering 1,72,241 units, and with the launch of a new strong-hybrid SUV & MPV, the auto giant could be on its way to a record year in 2023. 

Also Read: Toyota Innova HyCross Review: Hybrid Theory

Innova HyCross is Toyota's second new strong-hybrid offering in India.

Speaking about the sales figures, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “The year 2022 has been tremendous for TKM, both in terms of new product launches as well as sales performance. We introduced milestone models like the Urban Cruiser Hyryder & the Innova Hycross and both the models have been very well appreciated by our customers, attracting huge traction in terms of demand and we are trying our best to meet customer requirements accordingly."

Also Read: Toyota Glanza E-CNG Launched In India; Prices Here

While the overall CY 2022 sales posted a good figure, Toyota reported a drop in monthly sales in the month of December 2022. Toyota sold 10,421 units in India in December 2022, an 11.4 per cent month-over-month decrease compared to November 2022, and a marginal 3.8 per cent year-over-year decrease.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Toyota Launches Second Hybrid Vehicle In India Amid Green Car Push
Toyota Launches Second Hybrid Vehicle In India Amid Green Car Push
12 hours ago
Toyota Launches Second Hybrid Vehicle In India Amid Green Car Push
Toyota Launches Second Hybrid Vehicle In India Amid Green Car Push
12 hours ago
Toyota Innova HyCross Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 18.30 Lakh
Toyota Innova HyCross Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 18.30 Lakh
3 days ago
Toyota Launches Second Hybrid Vehicle In India Amid Green Car Push
Toyota Launches Second Hybrid Vehicle In India Amid Green Car Push
4 days ago
car
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Starts at ₹ 10.48 Lakh

Question Of The Day

What do you think a small electric car should be priced at?

Toyota Cars

Top Festive Picks

Under ₹6 Lakh
Between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

1Mercedes-Benz GLB
Mercedes-Benz GLB
2Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Used Cars by lifestyle
line