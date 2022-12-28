Toyota Innova HyCross Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 18.30 Lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the all-new Innova HyCross in India. The launch was expected to happen in January 2023, but Toyota has announced the prices of the MPV just as 2022 is coming to a close. Prices for the Toyota Innova HyCross start at Rs. 18.30 lakh (Ex-showroom), going all the way up to Rs. 28.97 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the ZX(O) variant with the Self-Charging hybrid powertrain.

Variant Wise Pricing

Powertrain Variant Price (Ex-showroom) Self-Charging Petrol-Electric Hybrid ZX(O) Rs. 28,97,000 ZX Rs. 28,33,000 VX 8 seater Rs. 24,06,000 VX 7 seater Rs. 24,01,000 Non-Hybrid Petrol GX 8 seater Rs. 19,20,000 GX 7 seater Rs. 19,15,000 G 8 seater Rs. 18,35,000 G 7 seater Rs. 18,30,000

Commenting on the launch, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "The launch of the Innova HyCross is a significant milestone for us in India and we are truly humbled by the overwhelming response received from across the country. We are certain that the pricing of the new Innova HyCross will strengthen the legacy of brand Innova while boosting Toyota's quest for promoting sustainable mobility"

The new Toyota Innova HyCross is a significant step-up compared to the Innova Crysta and is underpinned by Toyota's modular TNGA-C: GA-C platform. In fact, it has a monocoque construction instead of the ladder-on-frame body, which has led to a 200 kg weight reduction, and power goes to the front wheels, so yes, the MPV is a front-wheel drive model now.

Under the hood is the new 5th generation TNGA 2.0-litre four-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine, along with a regular 2.0-litre petrol engine. The powertrains will come paired to an e CVT and a regular CVT automatic respectively. The hybrid model will offer a fuel economy of 21.1 kmpl, which is likely to be best-in-segment. The Innova HyCross is equipped with two electric motors in addition to the engine.

The first motor gets the car rolling on electric power during launch while the second unit or the bigger motor provides power support to the main engine along with charging the battery pack through regenerative braking. The Innova HyCross can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 9.5 seconds. The new Innova HyCross is poised to further strengthen Toyota's position in the MPV segment and will take on the likes of the Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari, while being a slightly affordable alternative to the Kia Carnival.