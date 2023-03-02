Auto Sales February 2023: Honda Cars Registers 15 Per Cent Drop In Sales

Honda Cars India registered sales of 6,086 units in March 2023. This figure represents year-on-year drop in sales by more than 15 per cent as compared to the previous figure of 7,187 units in the same month last year. The company also saw a fall in its YoY export numbers by 53 per cent from 2,337 units in February 2022 to 973 units in the current period.

Talking about the February 2023 sales performance, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “Our sales performance in the month of February ’23 has been as per our plan towards seamless transition of our models to new emission norms. We are currently gearing up for the launch of the new City, and we are confident that it will generate new excitement and appealing options for customers.”

Honda plans to update its entire line up of cars to comply with the recently introduced RDE and E20 emission norms. The company recently launched the updated Honda City sedan which complies with all the emission norms and comes with minor cosmetic and feature updates. Honda has discontinued several models of its line-up including many diesel variants as they will not be able to meet the emission regulations.