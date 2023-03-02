  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Sales February 2023: Honda Cars Registers 15 Per Cent Drop In Sales

Auto Sales February 2023: Honda Cars Registers 15 Per Cent Drop In Sales

The company also saw a fall in its export numbers by 53 per cent as compared to last year
authorBy carandbike Team
1 mins read
02-Mar-23 02:57 PM IST
Auto Sales February 2023: Honda Cars Registers 15 Per Cent Drop In Sales

Honda Cars India registered sales of 6,086 units in March 2023. This figure represents year-on-year drop in sales by more than 15 per cent as compared to the previous figure of 7,187 units in the same month last year. The company also saw a fall in its YoY export numbers by 53 per cent from 2,337 units in February 2022 to 973 units in the current period.

 

Also Read: Updated 2023 Honda City And City e:HEV Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 11.49 Lakh

 

Talking about the February 2023 sales performance, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “Our sales performance in the month of February ’23 has been as per our plan towards seamless transition of our models to new emission norms. We are currently gearing up for the launch of the new City, and we are confident that it will generate new excitement and appealing options for customers.”

 

Alos Read: Unofficial Bookings Open For The 2023 Honda City

 

Honda plans to update its entire line up of cars to comply with the recently introduced RDE and E20 emission norms. The company recently launched the updated Honda City sedan which complies with all the emission norms and comes with minor cosmetic and feature updates. Honda has discontinued several models of its line-up including many diesel variants as they will not be able to meet the emission regulations. 

Related Articles
Updated 2023 Honda City And City e:HEV Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 11.49 Lakh
Updated 2023 Honda City And City e:HEV Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 11.49 Lakh
2 hours ago
Here Is What The 2023 Honda City Facelift Could Look Like
Here Is What The 2023 Honda City Facelift Could Look Like
12 days ago
Unofficial Bookings Open For The 2023 Honda City
Unofficial Bookings Open For The 2023 Honda City
13 days ago
Honda Teases All-New SUV Ahead Of Auto Expo 2023
Honda Teases All-New SUV Ahead Of Auto Expo 2023
2 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta 2.8 Z 7 STR
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Toyota
Innova Crysta 2.8 Z 7 STR
  • 70,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.6
10
18.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹41,994
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Mahindra TUV300 T8
moneybagFinance up to 85%
2017 Mahindra
TUV300 T8
  • 28,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
8.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹16,922
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Isuzu MU-X 4X2
Great Deal
2018 Isuzu
MU-X 4X2
  • 42,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
17.95 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, East Of Kailash, New Delhi
car
Honda City
Starts at ₹ 11.49 Lakh
0
8.2
10
c&b expert Rating

Honda Cars

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line