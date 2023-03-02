  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Sales February 2023: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Registers A Growth Of 75%

Auto Sales February 2023: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Registers A Growth Of 75%

Toyota India announced that sales stood at 15,338 units in February 2023, up 75 per cent compared to 8,745 units sold in the same month in 2022.
authorBy carandbike Team
2 mins read
02-Mar-23 05:08 PM IST
null
Highlights
  • Toyota sees a growth of 75 per cent in cumulative sales in February 2023
  • Reports sales of 15,338 units for the month
  • Toyota sold 28,173 units in CY 2023 as compared to 16,073 units a year ago.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has reported a 75 per cent growth in February 2023 sales. Last month, the company sold 15,338 units in India compared to 8,745 vehicles sold during the same period a year ago. Additionally, the company also posted a strong growth of 19.5 per cent in calendar year 2023 as against the corresponding period last year. Toyota sold 28,173 units between January and February 2023 as compared to 16,073 units sold during the period in 2022.

Sales Performance: 

 

Category

February’23

February’22

% Growth

Total Sales

15,338

8745

75%

 

Speaking on this strong performance. Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing said, “We are witnessing a continued interest from customers across our product portfolio, resulting in a very healthy growth in the month of February 2023. Leading this growth, are the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and All New Innova Hycross, as we strive to work with our partners to meet the demand. The recent announcement of opening of bookings for the Toyota Hilux, is also continuing to generate excitement, resulting in good orders from across the country.

Toyota India also updated its SUV – Innova crysta, to comply with the upcoming RDE (Real driving emissions) norms. The BS6 Step 2 emission regulations require manufacturer to show real-world vehicle emission. Expect Toyota to reveal the price list of the RDE compliant vehicle accompanied with its launch later this month. The new Innova crysta will continue to be sold alongside the recently launched Innova Hycross. 

 

 

Related Articles
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid Now Costlier By Rs 50,000
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid Now Costlier By Rs 50,000
26 days ago
Auto Sales January 2023: Toyota India Reports Sales Growth Of 175 Per Cent
Auto Sales January 2023: Toyota India Reports Sales Growth Of 175 Per Cent
29 days ago
Toyota Reintroduces Innova Crysta With Diesel-Only Variants; Bookings Open At Rs. 50,000
Toyota Reintroduces Innova Crysta With Diesel-Only Variants; Bookings Open At Rs. 50,000
1 month ago
Manasi Tata Takes Over As Vice Chairperson Of Toyota Kirloskar Motor
Manasi Tata Takes Over As Vice Chairperson Of Toyota Kirloskar Motor
1 month ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta 2.8 Z 7 STR
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Toyota
Innova Crysta 2.8 Z 7 STR
  • 70,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.6
10
18.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹41,994
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Mahindra TUV300 T8
moneybagFinance up to 85%
2017 Mahindra
TUV300 T8
  • 28,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
8.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹16,922
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Isuzu MU-X 4X2
Great Deal
2018 Isuzu
MU-X 4X2
  • 42,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
17.95 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Toyota Cars

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line