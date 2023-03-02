Auto Sales February 2023: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Registers A Growth Of 75%

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has reported a 75 per cent growth in February 2023 sales. Last month, the company sold 15,338 units in India compared to 8,745 vehicles sold during the same period a year ago. Additionally, the company also posted a strong growth of 19.5 per cent in calendar year 2023 as against the corresponding period last year. Toyota sold 28,173 units between January and February 2023 as compared to 16,073 units sold during the period in 2022.

Sales Performance:

Category February’23 February’22 % Growth Total Sales 15,338 8745 75%

Speaking on this strong performance. Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing said, “We are witnessing a continued interest from customers across our product portfolio, resulting in a very healthy growth in the month of February 2023. Leading this growth, are the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and All New Innova Hycross, as we strive to work with our partners to meet the demand. The recent announcement of opening of bookings for the Toyota Hilux, is also continuing to generate excitement, resulting in good orders from across the country.

Toyota India also updated its SUV – Innova crysta, to comply with the upcoming RDE (Real driving emissions) norms. The BS6 Step 2 emission regulations require manufacturer to show real-world vehicle emission. Expect Toyota to reveal the price list of the RDE compliant vehicle accompanied with its launch later this month. The new Innova crysta will continue to be sold alongside the recently launched Innova Hycross.