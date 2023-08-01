Auto Sales July 2023: MG Motor India Reports 25 Per Cent Growth Over July 2022

MG Motor India has just reported sales figures of 5012 units in the month of July 2023. While the number represents a growth of 25 per cent over the same month last year, it represents a slight decrease over June 2023, when it sold 5,125 units. The brand cited severe weather conditions in parts of the country as a reason for its decline in sales. Looking back, the brand had its highest-ever monthly sales in April 2023, selling 6,051 units.

The company recently introduced an all-new variant of the ZS EV electric SUV with level-2 ADAS

In July, the company introduced an all-new variant of the ZS EV electric SUV, one of its highest-selling products. The new variant is equipped with level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). It features 17 ADAS functions which include, Traffic Jam Assist (TJA), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Speed Assist System (SAS), and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), among others. The SUV continues to feature the 50.3 kWh battery pack that can provide a range of up to 461 km. The battery pack sends power to a synchronous electric motor, which puts out a maximum of 174 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque.

Recently, the brand also filed a patent for a micro-EV in India that shares its design with the Baojun Yep, which was recently unveiled in China. MG is expected to launch a rebadged version of the vehicle in India later on.