Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Bookings Open In Goa

Prospective customers can book the Bajaj Chetak e-scooter on the company's website with the model priced at Rs. 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Premium variant.
authorBy Sameer Contractor
12-Feb-22 01:59 PM IST
Highlights
  • The Bajaj Chetak can be booked online in Goa for a token of Rs. 2,000
  • The Bajaj Chetak will be available at the KTM dealership in Mapusa
  • The Chetak is Bajaj Auto's first electric offering

Bajaj Auto has commenced bookings for the Chetak electric scooter in Goa. The electric scooter is available at the company's KTM showroom in Mapusa and order books are now open for a token amount of Rs. 2,000. Prospective customers can book the e-scooter on the company's website with the model priced at Rs. 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Premium variant. The Chetak is offered in two variants - Urbane and Premium.

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak Based Husqvarna Vektorr Spotted Testing In Pune

The Bajaj Chetak is priced at a premium compared to its rivals at Rs. 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom)

Power on the Bajaj Chetak comes from the 3.8 kW electric motor that develops about 5 bhp and 16.2 Nm of peak torque. The power mill draws power from the 3 kWh IP67 lithium-ion battery pack. The company claims a top speed of 70 kmph and a range of 95 km (in Eco mode) on a single charge. The Chetak can be fully charged in about six to eight hours. The electric scooter comes with a steel body and gets a front disc brake on the Premium variant.

With respect to features, the Bajaj Chetak comes equipped LED lighting, LED DRL, sequential turn indicators, Bluetooth-enabled instrument console, illuminated switchgear, and a connectivity app. It does not get a fast charging option but can charge up to 25 per cent in 60 minutes. Bajaj Auto offers a warranty of 3 years/50,000 km on the Chetak while the lithium-ion battery pack is designed to last 70,000 km or for about seven years.

