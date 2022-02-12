Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Bookings Open In Goa
Bajaj Auto has commenced bookings for the Chetak electric scooter in Goa. The electric scooter is available at the company's KTM showroom in Mapusa and order books are now open for a token amount of Rs. 2,000. Prospective customers can book the e-scooter on the company's website with the model priced at Rs. 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Premium variant. The Chetak is offered in two variants - Urbane and Premium.
With respect to features, the Bajaj Chetak comes equipped LED lighting, LED DRL, sequential turn indicators, Bluetooth-enabled instrument console, illuminated switchgear, and a connectivity app. It does not get a fast charging option but can charge up to 25 per cent in 60 minutes. Bajaj Auto offers a warranty of 3 years/50,000 km on the Chetak while the lithium-ion battery pack is designed to last 70,000 km or for about seven years.