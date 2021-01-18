Bajaj Dominar Range Gets First Price Hike For 2021

Bajaj Auto has silently updated prices on the Dominar range for the 2021 model year. The Bajaj Dominar 400 now comes with a price tag of ₹ 199,755 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which makes the flagship Bajaj more expensive by ₹ 1,997. The Bajaj Dominar 250, on the other hand, is now more expensive by ₹ 2,000 and retails at ₹ 167,718 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The price hikes do not come with any changes and the bikes continue to use the same mechanicals as before.

The price increments though have arrived fairly quickly since the last hike for the Dominar range was in October 2020. At its new price, the Bajaj Dominar 400 is more expensive than the Honda H'ness CB 350 and the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. At the same time, it inches closer to the KTM 250 Duke category. However, compared to the modern-classics, the Dominar 400 differentiates itself more aptly as a modern-day tourer that loves the highways. The bike is powered by the familiar 373.27 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that develops 39 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox that is assisted by a slipper clutch.

The Bajaj Dominar 250 does not get a substantial price increment yet and is less than a year old in the market

Compared to its original sticker price of ₹ 1.36 lakh in 2016, the Bajaj Dominar 400 is now substantially more expensive with as much as an increment of ₹ 64,000. At the same time, do note that the motorcycle saw a massive upgrade with the UG2 version that is currently on sale and Bajaj did manage to iron out most of the niggles, making it a much better and capable package than before.

The Bajaj Doiminar 400 uses 43 mm USD forks upfront with a multi-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle gets a 320 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm disc brake at the rear. Dual-channel ABS is standard, while the bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 187 kg. The feature list on the Dominar includes LED lighting, digital instrument cluster, dual-barrel exhaust, and more.

With the Bajaj Dominar 250, the price hike isn't as substantial and also keeps the delta in check between the two models. The bikes also manage to retain their value quotient compared to some of their rivals in the segment.

