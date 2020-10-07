Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 Gets Yet Another Price Hike

Bajaj Auto has increased the prices of the Bajaj Dominar BS6 for the third time. With the latest price hike of ₹ 1,500, the Bajaj Dominar BS6 is now priced at ₹ 197,758. Apart from the price increase, the motorcycle stays the same. The BS6 variant of the Bajaj Dominar was launched in April 2020 and at the time it was priced at ₹ 1.91 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. So, in the four years, the Dominar has seen a price hike of over ₹ 36,000.

Also Read: BS6 Bajaj Dominar 400 Gets A Price Hike Of ₹ 1,507

(The BS6 Bajaj Dominar 400 was launched in April 2020)

The Dominar 400 BS6 gets a BS6 compliant 373.3 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. The motor gets a DOHC set up along with the company's triple spark technology. The engine makes a maximum power of 39.4 bhp at 8,800 rpm and develops a peak torque of 35 Nm at 7,000 rpm. Notably, the power figures are identical to the BS4 model. The gearbox on the motorcycle also remains unchanged, which is a 6-speed unit with a slipper clutch.

Also Read: Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets A Price Hike

(The Bajaj Dominar 250 got a price hike of ₹ 1,625 as well)

In terms of features, the Dominar BS6 gets full-LED lighting, fully-digital primary and secondary instrument cluster, 13-litre fuel tank, twin-barrel exhaust, single-piece handlebar, diamond-cut alloy wheels, split seats, split rear grab rails, and 3D logo on the fuel tank and rear cowl.

Along with the Dominar 400, the Dominar 250 also received a price hike of ₹ 1,625. The Bajaj Dominar 250 is now priced at ₹ 165,715 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Dominar 250 received a price hike of ₹ 4,090 barely a month ago. The motorcycle was launched in March 2020 at a price of ₹ 1.60 lakh. This is the second hike that the motorcycle received since its launch. Apart from the increase in price, there are no other changes or updates to the motorcycle.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.