New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 Gets Yet Another Price Hike

Bajaj Auto has increased the price of the Dominar 400 yet again, this time by Rs. 1,500. The BS6 Dominar 400 is currently priced at Rs. 197,758 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The BS6 Bajaj Dominar is now priced at Rs. 197,758 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Highlights

  • The BS6 Bajaj Dominar 400 gets a price hike of Rs. 1,500
  • It is now priced at Rs. 197,758 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
  • No other change apart from increase in prices

Bajaj Auto has increased the prices of the Bajaj Dominar BS6 for the third time. With the latest price hike of ₹ 1,500, the Bajaj Dominar BS6 is now priced at ₹ 197,758. Apart from the price increase, the motorcycle stays the same. The BS6 variant of the Bajaj Dominar was launched in April 2020 and at the time it was priced at ₹ 1.91 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. So, in the four years, the Dominar has seen a price hike of over ₹ 36,000.

Also Read: BS6 Bajaj Dominar 400 Gets A Price Hike Of ₹ 1,507

3s3cplf8

(The BS6 Bajaj Dominar 400 was launched in April 2020)

The Dominar 400 BS6 gets a BS6 compliant 373.3 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. The motor gets a DOHC set up along with the company's triple spark technology. The engine makes a maximum power of 39.4 bhp at 8,800 rpm and develops a peak torque of 35 Nm at 7,000 rpm. Notably, the power figures are identical to the BS4 model. The gearbox on the motorcycle also remains unchanged, which is a 6-speed unit with a slipper clutch.

Also Read: Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets A Price Hike

45uk41r8

(The Bajaj Dominar 250 got a price hike of ₹ 1,625 as well)

In terms of features, the Dominar BS6 gets full-LED lighting, fully-digital primary and secondary instrument cluster, 13-litre fuel tank, twin-barrel exhaust, single-piece handlebar, diamond-cut alloy wheels, split seats, split rear grab rails, and 3D logo on the fuel tank and rear cowl.

0 Comments

Along with the Dominar 400, the Dominar 250 also received a price hike of ₹ 1,625. The Bajaj Dominar 250 is now priced at ₹ 165,715 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Dominar 250 received a price hike of ₹ 4,090 barely a month ago. The motorcycle was launched in March 2020 at a price of ₹ 1.60 lakh. This is the second hike that the motorcycle received since its launch. Apart from the increase in price, there are no other changes or updates to the motorcycle.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700

Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700
BMW iX3 Electric SUV Production Starts In Germany 

BMW iX3 Electric SUV Production Starts In Germany 
2021 Jaguar XF Unveiled In USA

2021 Jaguar XF Unveiled In USA
Tesla Thwarted A Sabotage Attempt At Its Fremont Factory 

Tesla Thwarted A Sabotage Attempt At Its Fremont Factory 
AIMExpo 2021 Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Concerns

AIMExpo 2021 Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Concerns
MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed

MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed
First 2020 Land Rover Defender Arrives In India Ahead Of Launch On October 15

First 2020 Land Rover Defender Arrives In India Ahead Of Launch On October 15
Over 2,500 Electric Two-Wheelers Sold In September 2020; Industry Shows Signs Of Recovery, Says SMEV

Over 2,500 Electric Two-Wheelers Sold In September 2020; Industry Shows Signs Of Recovery, Says SMEV
Why Red Bull May Never Get Mercedes Engines For F1 Teams

Why Red Bull May Never Get Mercedes Engines For F1 Teams
Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 Gets Yet Another Price Hike

Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 Gets Yet Another Price Hike
Audi Q2 Spotted Ahead Of India Launch

Audi Q2 Spotted Ahead Of India Launch
Toyota And Hino To Make Electric Fuel Cell Truck For US

Toyota And Hino To Make Electric Fuel Cell Truck For US
Skoda Auto India Forays Into The Pre-Owned Vehicle Business

Skoda Auto India Forays Into The Pre-Owned Vehicle Business
Tesla Disbands U.S. Media Relations Team: Report

Tesla Disbands U.S. Media Relations Team: Report
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch
MG Motor India In Talks With Volkswagen, Mahindra-Ford For Contract Manufacturing

MG Motor India In Talks With Volkswagen, Mahindra-Ford For Contract Manufacturing
BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 2,219

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 2,219
Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Spied Testing Again In India

Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Spied Testing Again In India
Sharp Signs Licensing Deal With Daimler After Winning Patent Lawsuit

Sharp Signs Licensing Deal With Daimler After Winning Patent Lawsuit
Daimler Boss Recommits Mercedes To F1; Outlined Deeper AMG Brand Integration 

Daimler Boss Recommits Mercedes To F1; Outlined Deeper AMG Brand Integration 
Ducati Multistrada V4 To Make Around 170 bhp

Ducati Multistrada V4 To Make Around 170 bhp
AIMExpo 2021 Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Concerns

AIMExpo 2021 Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Concerns
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals

Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
MG Motor India In Talks With Volkswagen, Mahindra-Ford For Contract Manufacturing

MG Motor India In Talks With Volkswagen, Mahindra-Ford For Contract Manufacturing
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet

Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700

Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700

Bajaj Bikes

Bajaj Pulsar 125

Commuter, 62 Kmpl
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Price Starts
₹ 69,997 - 79,091
EMI Starts
₹ 2,308 11.5% / 3 yrs

Bajaj Pulsar 150

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Price Starts
₹ 91,002 - 1.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,001 11.5% / 3 yrs

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Commuter, 35 Kmpl
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
Price Starts
₹ 1.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,327 11.5% / 3 yrs

Bajaj Platina 110

Commuter, 80 Kmpl
Bajaj Platina 110
Price Starts
₹ 59,802
EMI Starts
₹ 1,972 11.5% / 3 yrs

Bajaj CT 100

Commuter, 89.5 Kmpl
Bajaj CT 100
Price Starts
₹ 40,794 - 48,474
EMI Starts
₹ 1,345 11.5% / 3 yrs

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Sports, 45 Kmpl
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Price Starts
₹ 1.03 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,407 11.5% / 3 yrs

Bajaj Pulsar 180

Commuter, 45 Kmpl
Bajaj Pulsar 180
Price Starts
₹ 1.07 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,528 11.5% / 3 yrs

Bajaj Pulsar RS 200

Sports, 35 Kmpl
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
Price Starts
₹ 1.42 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,680 11.5% / 3 yrs

Bajaj Dominar 250

Commuter, 35 Kmpl
Bajaj Dominar 250
Price Starts
₹ 1.66 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,465 11.5% / 3 yrs

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

Cruiser, 40 Kmpl
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Price Starts
₹ 1.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,930 11.5% / 3 yrs

Bajaj Avenger Street 160

Cruiser, 45 Kmpl
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
Price Starts
₹ 95,891
EMI Starts
₹ 3,162 11.5% / 3 yrs

Bajaj CT 110

Commuter, 104 Kmpl
Bajaj CT 110
Price Starts
₹ 46,413 - 50,771
EMI Starts
₹ 1,531 11.5% / 3 yrs

Bajaj Pulsar 220F

Commuter, 40 Kmpl
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
Price Starts
₹ 1.2 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,950 11.5% / 3 yrs

Bajaj ComforTec

Commuter, 96.9 Kmpl
Bajaj ComforTec
Price Starts
₹ 47,763 - 55,546
EMI Starts
₹ 1,575 11.5% / 3 yrs

Bajaj Chetak

Scooter, 95 Km/Full Charge
Bajaj Chetak
Price Starts
₹ 1 - 1.15 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,298 11.5% / 3 yrs

Bajaj Avenger Street 220

Cruiser, 45 Kmpl
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
Price Starts
₹ 1.04 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,426 11.5% / 3 yrs

Bajaj 2019 Dominar 400

Sports, 27 Kmpl
Bajaj 2019 Dominar 400
Price Starts
₹ 1.96 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,472 11.5% / 3 yrs
Audi Q5 Facelift, Bajaj Dominar 250
17:22
Audi Q5 Facelift, Bajaj Dominar 250
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Aug-20 09:31 PM
Triumph Bajaj, Tata Nexon EV launch, Skoda Vision IN
03:02
Triumph Bajaj, Tata Nexon EV launch, Skoda Vision IN
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Jan-20 02:02 AM
The All-New Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter
03:01
The All-New Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter
  • News
  • 22-Oct-19 04:41 PM
MG eZS Electric SUV, Bajaj Platina, Revolt Electric Bike
02:27
MG eZS Electric SUV, Bajaj Platina, Revolt Electric Bike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-Jun-19 09:08 PM
Honda Civic Launch, 2019 Bajaj Dominar and 2019 BMW F 750 GS Review
19:53
Honda Civic Launch, 2019 Bajaj Dominar and 2019 BMW F 750 GS Review
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 16-Mar-19 09:30 PM
TVS Ntorq, Bajaj Discover 110, Mercedes AMG GT Roadster & GT R
21:43
TVS Ntorq, Bajaj Discover 110, Mercedes AMG GT Roadster & GT R
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 03-Mar-18 08:30 PM
Honda City Facelift, New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Driven And Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200
21:12
Honda City Facelift, New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Driven And Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 17-Feb-17 08:30 PM
Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner And Bajaj V12
19:08
Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner And Bajaj V12
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 28-Jan-17 08:00 PM
Bajaj Dominar 400 Review
03:00
Bajaj Dominar 400 Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Jan-17 04:02 PM
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
04:30
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Jun-16 06:09 PM
Image of Bajaj Pulser 125 Engine
Image of Bajaj Pulser 125 Engine
Image of Bajaj Pulser 125 Suspension
Image of Bajaj Pulser 125 Suspension
Image of Bajaj Pulser 125 Disc
Image of Bajaj Pulser 125 Disc
Image of Plsr 150 Color Laser Black 8
Image of Plsr 150 Color Laser Black 8
Image of Bajaj Pulsar 150 Side View
Image of Bajaj Pulsar 150 Side View
Image of Pulsar 150 Color Dyno Red
Image of Pulsar 150 Color Dyno Red
Image of Mirage White
Image of Mirage White
Image of Wild Red
Image of Wild Red
Image of Bajaj Ns 200 Abs 827x510 71509617791
Image of Bajaj Ns 200 Abs 827x510 71509617791
Image of Bajaj H Gear System
Image of Bajaj H Gear System
Image of Bajaj H Gear Safety
Image of Bajaj H Gear Safety
Image of Bajaj H Gear Nitrox Suspension
Image of Bajaj H Gear Nitrox Suspension
Image of Ct100 Vgal 02
Image of Ct100 Vgal 02
Image of Ct100 Vgal 03
Image of Ct100 Vgal 03
Image of Ct100 Vgal 04
Image of Ct100 Vgal 04
Image of Red
Image of Red
Image of 0 1
Image of 0 1
Image of Bajaj Pulsar Ns1602
Image of Bajaj Pulsar Ns1602
Image of Pulsar Disc Brakes
Image of Pulsar Disc Brakes
Image of Pulsar Doom
Image of Pulsar Doom
Image of Pulsar Neon Engine
Image of Pulsar Neon Engine
Image of Bajaj Dominar 250 Rear View
Image of Bajaj Dominar 250 Rear View
Image of Bajaj Dominar 250 Side View
Image of Bajaj Dominar 250 Side View
Image of Bajaj Dominar 250 Front View
Image of Bajaj Dominar 250 Front View
Image of Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Body Color
Image of Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Body Color
Image of Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Single Channal Abs
Image of Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Single Channal Abs
Image of Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Super Wide Rear Tyre
Image of Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Super Wide Rear Tyre
Image of Pulsar 135 Dyno Red
Image of Pulsar 135 Dyno Red
Image of Pul Big 135 Side
Image of Pul Big 135 Side
Image of Pul Big 135 Front Look
Image of Pul Big 135 Front Look
Image of Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
MG Motor India In Talks With Volkswagen, Mahindra-Ford For Contract Manufacturing
MG Motor India In Talks With Volkswagen, Mahindra-Ford For Contract Manufacturing
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities