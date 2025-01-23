Login
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BYD Sealion 6 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Makes India Debut

If launched, the BYD Sealion 6 will be the first plug-in-hybrid model from BYD to be offered on sale in India
By car&bike Team

2 mins read

Published on January 23, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • BYD has showcased the Sealion 6 in India.
  • Launch still unconfirmed.
  • Offered on sale in markets such as Australia and Brazil.

BYD has showcased its Sealion 6 plug-in hybrid SUV at the 2025 Auto Expo. Unveiled alongside the all-electric Sealion 7, the Sealion 6 is currently on sale in foreign markets such as Australia, Brazil, and Mexico. While BYD had earlier confirmed the Sealion 7’s launch for Q1 2025, the Chinese carmaker is yet to confirm if it will launch the Sealion 6 in the Indian market. If launched, the BYD Sealion 6 will be the first plug-in-hybrid model from BYD to be offered on sale in India. 

 

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BYD Sealion 7 Debuts In India; Launch By Q1 2025

 


 Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 BYD Sealion 6 Showcased 2

BYD is yet to confirm if it will launch the Sealion 6 in the Indian market

 

Visually, the Sealion 6 borrows a few styling cues from the Sealion 7, such as the similar angular headlamps with DRLs that extend downwards. The Sealion 6 also sports a range of cuts on the front bumper that serve as air intake cavities. In profile, the Sealion 6 is a more upright-looking SUV with a more conventional roofline and a prominent shoulder line that runs the entire length of the car from the headlamps to the taillamps. Other design details include noticeable haunches and the use of cladding around the wheel arches. The rear section of the Sealion 7 gets connected tail lamps. 
 Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 BYD Sealion 6 Showcased 1

The BYD Sealion 6 is currently on sale in foreign markets such as Australia, Brazil, and Mexico

 

On the inside, the Sealion 6 gets a large freestanding 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen that sits above the air vents. Features offered in the Sealion 6 include electrically adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a head-up display, a panoramic sunroof, and a 12-speaker sound system.

 

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BYD Yangwang U8 SUV Makes India Debut
 Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 BYD Sealion 6 Showcased 3

Inside, the Sealion 7 gets a freestanding 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen 

 

Globally, the Sealion 6 is offered with two powertrain options. The first one is equipped with a 1.5-litre engine mated to an electric motor mounted on the front axle. This version churns out a combined 215 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. The all-wheel-drive (AWD) version features a turbocharged version of the 1.5-litre engine paired with two electric motors at the front and rear. This version produces a combined 319 bhp and 550 Nm of torque. While both versions are equipped with an 18.3 kWh battery pack, the combined range of the front-wheel-drive version is 1092 km, while the AWD version has a range of 961 km. 

