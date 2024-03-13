Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Dates Announced

The inaugural edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo was held this year and now, the central government has announced dates for the 2025 edition. The Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 will be held between January 17 and January 22. The mobility event will be scaled up to accommodate commercial vehicles, construction equipment, components, ancillary players, automotive software makers and more.

In a statement, the centre has announced that the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will be scaled up and held at three venues across Delhi-NCR. The venues include Bharatmandapam at Pragati Maidan; Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Center) at Dwarka; and India Expo Center & Mart at Greater Noida. The government said that the decision to scale up was taken in consultation with the automotive industry.

The 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo will host everything from commercial and passenger vehicles, electric vehicles, auto components, tyres, battery and storage components, software integrated into vehicles, and construction equipment. The show also has support from industry associations including EEPC India, SIAM, ACMA, ATMA, IESA, NASSCOM, ICEMA, Invest India, CII, FICCI and ASSOCHAM. The expo will also highlight the start-up ecosystem in the mobility space.

The Bharat Mobility Expo is likely to mark the end of the traditional Indian shows including the Auto Expo, Auto Components Expo, and Automechanika or Excon. That said, the government has yet to take an official call on the future of the existing auto shows. Union Minister Piyush Goyal had previously confirmed that the Bharat Mobility show would be an annual affair, following the success of the inaugural edition held between February 1-3, earlier this year.