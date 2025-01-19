Login
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9E Make Public Debuts

Spearheading the new age Mahindra EVs are BE 6 and XEV 9E and both are out in the masses for the first time
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 19, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra XEV 9e priced between Rs 21.9 - 30.5 Lakh
  • The BE 6 ranges between Rs 18.9 - 26.9 Lakh
  • Based on a dedicated EV platform named INGLO

After gaining a spectacular online presence at its global premiere, the new EV pair from Mahindra’s stable – BE 6 (previously called BE 6e) and XEV 9E – are being showcased to the public for the first time at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The two ground-up EVs from Mahindra are making a wave on the internet and this is the first time they will be seen by the public at Mahindra’s pavilion in Hall 14 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

 

Mahindra BE 6e 16

Of the two EVs showcased so far, the BE 6 is a compact SUV Coupe that sits somewhere above the XUV400 and goes head-to-head with the Tata Curvv EV. It’s a bit smaller and compact compared to its sibling the 9E and has a completely different proposition. Being a road-going version of the BE.05 concept, the BE 6 measures 4,371 x 1,907 x 1,627 mm in dimension and is powered by two battery packs – a 59 kWh offering a claimed range of up to 535 km, and the bigger 79kWh that offers an impressive range of 682 km. Power figures for the former are 228 bhp and 380 Nm, while the latter churns out 282 bhp and 380 Nm.


Previewed as the XUV.e8 Concept back in 2022, the XEV 9e is priced from Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and deliveries are expected to start by March 2025. It is the bigger of the two offerings measuring 4,789 x 1,907 x 1,694 mm in dimension. Based on the INGLO platform, the XEV 9E comes with either a smaller 59 kWh battery pack with a motor tuned to output 225 bhp, or the bigger 79 kWh battery version gets a motor that makes around 280 bhp. And the torque figure remains the same for both tunes at 380 Nm. As for the range, the former makes 542kms while the latter pack offers around 656kms of claimed range. 

 

Mahindra XEV 9 E 14

Both the BE 6 and XEV 9E make use of LFP (lithium-ferro-phosphate) composition. This one may not be as energy-dense as NMC (Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt) but Mahindra says that it is relatively safer and more reliable. To be able to use more LFP Blade Battery cells which are sourced from BYD and they are packed in a more compact space. This also has a reworked packaging which combines the cells into modules and then into the battery pack. Instead, it has got rid of the need to create modules and used the additional space to go from cell to pack directly.

 

When it comes to features on offer, both the BE 6 and XEV 9e offer a gamut. Both SUVs pack in similar features and tech such as Dolby Atmos-enabled 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound systems, panoramic sunroofs, hands-free parking with key-based operation, Level 2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, powered driver seat and more.

