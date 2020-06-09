New Cars and Bikes in India

BIC, Chennai Tracks Get Ready To Host Speed Buffs Once Again

The tracks in Greater and Chennai have resumed operations after staying shut for the last 3 months owing to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Social distancing norms are being followed and facilities are being regularly sanitised.

Highlights

  • The Buddh International circuit has hosted 3 Formula 1 races in the past
  • It was also used a quarantine centre during the nationwide lockdown
  • Chennai track has opened its doors for testing as well as track days

Two of India's premier racing tracks are ready to host some loud and fast machines after staying shut for the better part of the last 3 months because of the coronavirus pandemic. Both the Buddh International circuit in Greater Noida and the Madras motor sports track in Chennai are ready to welcome speed enthusiasts in their confines over the next few weeks. While India's only Formula 1 track has already started hosting track days, the MMRT has opened its doors for testing as well as track days.

Also read: FMSCI Nominates CS Santosh & Aishwarya Pissay For 2020 Arjuna Award

The 5.14 km long racing marvel which has hosted 3 Formula 1 races in the past, shared on online update in which it said,"We are back on track.. with action packed pedal to the metal. Let the lights go green".

All government mandated social distancing norms are being followed and the facilities at the track are being regularly sanitised. The facilities of the track complex were also used a quarantine centre by local administration during the initial phase of nationwide lockdown.

In a social media post, the Chennai club said, "The MMSC welcomes back all manufacturers, corporates & participants to it's race/test track & thank you all in advance for respecting protocols in the #RaceAgainstCovid" The club informed that the track will be opened on June 14th 2020 for testing. While 2 wheelers will be allowed from 9 AM to 1 PM at charge of ₹ 1,500 per session per rider, 4 wheelers can drive on the track from 2 PM to 6 PM by paying ₹ 4,000 per session per driver.

