BlackBerry Partners With StradVision To Integrate QNX With SVNet For AVs

After integrating its QNX platform in Chinese EV start-up Xpeng, BlackBerry has partnered with StradVision in South Korea. StraVision is an advanced driver assistance system which leverages artificial intelligence to improve driver safety. As a part of this partnership, Blackberry's QNX platform for autonomous vehicles will be integrated with Stradvision's deep learning this camera perception software called SVnet.

"The competitiveness of SVNet lies in its flexibility with its broad hardware support and deep learning software for the advancement of safer driving," said Junhwan Kim, CEO, StradVision. "Leveraging BlackBerry technology will reinforce SVNet as one of the most reliable, safe and robust camera perception solutions for ADAS & Autonomous Vehicles, enabling us to bring more innovation and convenience to customers."

BlackBerry's QNX platform is a well known technology in the automotive space

While details are sketchy, StradVision and BlackBerry are claiming that this integrated platform will be soon adopted by a leading automotive supplier and automotive OEM in South Korea. This could mean that Hyundai is taking on this system. StradVision counts Hyundai Mobis as an early investor which probably means that Hyundai's automative unit will leverage its technology.

"We are excited to work with StradVision to help our automotive customers surpass their competition with our reliable and secure QNX Neutrino Real-time Operating System," said John Wall, SVP and co-head, BlackBerry Technology Solutions.

QNX was recently adopted by Chinese AV start-up Xpeng.

SVNet leverages deep neural networks and saves power while being compatible with target hardware systems along vehicles to detect objects including other cars on the road lanes pedestrians animals signs and traffic lights. It also remains fully operational in harsh climates and continues to improve vehicle safety by analysing collected data with speed and accuracy claims the company.

QNX is BlackBerry's platform which it has also used in smartphones. BlackBerry acquired QNX from the Astonishing Tribe (TAT) back in 2010. While in the smartphone space BlackBerry hasn't succeeded in the last couple of years QNX has been fully adapted for automatic purposes.

