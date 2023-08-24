BMW 2 Series M Performance Edition Launch On September 7

BMW India is set to launch the 2 Series M Performance Edition on September 7, 2023. Pre-bookings for the luxury sedan have commenced today onwards, and potential customers can place their books via BMW’s website for Rs 1.5 lakh. Deliveries will begin soon after the launch, on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Also Read: Porsche 911 S/T Launched At Rs 4.26 Crore

The M Performance Edition of the 2 Series hosts a range of cosmetic upgrades such as the M Performance kidney grille, M Performance alcantara gear selector and a Black Sapphire metallic paintwork. Other features such as a panoramic sunroof, auto LED lights, 17-inch alloys, 2-zone climate control, wireless charging, gesture controls for the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, paddle-shifters, wireless Apple CarPlay, and more will also available.

BMW had launched the M Sport Pro edition of the 2 Series on the 6th of May 2023

Powering the BMW 220i M Performance Edition is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged motor that produces 177 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. BMW claims that the sedan can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.1 seconds. Power is sent to the front wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Also Read: Citroen Launches Upgraded eC3 Shine Variant in Indonesia

BMW India hasn’t announced the pricing for the 2 Series M Performance Edition as of now, but the brand offers two variants of the 220i in India, the M Sport and M Sport Pro. Prices for the M Sport start at Rs 43.50 lakh, while the M Sport Pro is priced at Rs 45.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Compared to the lower variant, the Pro offers additional features such as a heads-up display, M Sport leather steering, a 10-speaker Hifi audio system, and BMW’s gesture control.