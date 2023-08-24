Citroen Launches Upgraded eC3 Shine Variant in Indonesia

Citroen has introduced a new Shine trim for its eC3 electric hatchback in Indonesia. The new trims gets some cosmetic tweaks and added features.

The powertrain of the Citroen eC3 Shine remains unchanged. The car retains a 29.2 kWh battery pack coupled with a single electric motor producing 57 bhp of power and 143 Nm of torque. With driving modes including Standard and Eco, the eC3 Shine gets a 320 km range on a single charge, accelerating from 0 to 60 km/h in 6.8 seconds and a maximum speed of 107 km/h. Whereas the cosmetic updates of the eC3 Shine are uplifted with 15-inch alloy wheels and 195-section tires. Priced at 395 million IDR (Rs. 21.4 lakh) in Indonesia, this eC3 variant is manufactured in India.

The recently launched Citroen eC3 Shine variant adds enhancements to the existing eC3 Feel trim with the Vibe Pack. The vibe pack already comes with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Shine trim includes electrically adjustable Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) and a manually dimmable Inside Rear View Mirror (IRVM) and also a rear defogger and a rear washer and wiper.



Charging times remain consistent with the existing eC3 model, with approximately 10.5 hours required to charge the battery from 10 per cent to 100 per cent using a 3.3 kW AC charger. Alternatively, a DC fast charger can achieve a 10 per cent to 80 per cent charge in just 50 minutes.



While the eC3 Shine trim's availability in India has not been officially confirmed by Citroen, it is speculated to launch around the festive season. The price is expected to increase by around Rs 50,000 over the current top variant, which falls within the range of Rs 11.5 lakh to Rs 12.68 lakh (ex-showroom price).





Written by: Ronit Agarwal



