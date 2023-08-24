Login

Citroen Launches Upgraded eC3 Shine Variant in Indonesia

The eC3 Shine trim is built upon the existing eC3 Feel variant with the Vibe Pack
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

24-Aug-23 10:32 AM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The eC3 Shine gets a 320 km range on a single charge, accelerating from 0 to 60 km/h in 6.8 seconds and a maximum speed of 107 km/h
  • The variant gets a 29.2 kWh battery pack and a single electric motor producing 57 bhp of power and 143 Nm of torque, with a 320 km range on a single charge
  • It takes 10.5 hours using a 3.3 kW AC charger to reach a full charge.

Citroen has introduced a new Shine trim for its eC3 electric hatchback in Indonesia. The new trims gets some cosmetic tweaks and added features.

 

Also Read: Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic Unveiled In Indonesia

The powertrain of the Citroen eC3 Shine remains unchanged. The car retains a 29.2 kWh battery pack coupled with a single electric motor producing 57 bhp of power and 143 Nm of torque. With driving modes including Standard and Eco, the eC3 Shine gets a 320 km range on a single charge, accelerating from 0 to 60 km/h in 6.8 seconds and a maximum speed of 107 km/h. Whereas the cosmetic updates of the eC3 Shine are uplifted with 15-inch alloy wheels and 195-section tires. Priced at 395 million IDR (Rs. 21.4 lakh) in Indonesia, this eC3 variant is manufactured in India.

 

Also Read: Citroen eC3 Electric Hatchback Receives Price Hike Of Up To Rs 25,000 In India

The recently launched Citroen eC3 Shine variant adds enhancements to the existing eC3 Feel trim with the Vibe Pack. The vibe pack already comes with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Shine trim includes electrically adjustable Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) and a manually dimmable Inside Rear View Mirror (IRVM) and also a rear defogger and a rear washer and wiper.


Charging times remain consistent with the existing eC3 model, with approximately 10.5 hours required to charge the battery from 10 per cent to 100 per cent using a 3.3 kW AC charger. Alternatively, a DC fast charger can achieve a 10 per cent to 80 per cent charge in just 50 minutes.


While the eC3 Shine trim's availability in India has not been officially confirmed by Citroen, it is speculated to launch around the festive season. The price is expected to increase by around Rs 50,000 over the current top variant, which falls within the range of Rs 11.5 lakh to Rs 12.68 lakh (ex-showroom price).


 

Written by: Ronit Agarwal


 

# Citroen eC3 Electric# Citroen eC3# Citroen eC3 Price

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
8.2
0
10
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
50,493 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Honda City
9.2
0
10
2023 Honda City
3,526 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
₹ 32,475/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Research More on eC3

Citroen eC3
8.2
0
10
Citroen eC3

Starts at ₹ 11.5 - 12.68 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View eC3 Specifications
View eC3 Features

Popular Citroen Models

Citroen C3
Citroen C3

₹ 6.16 - 8.92 Lakh

Citroen eC3
Citroen eC3

₹ 11.5 - 12.68 Lakh

Citroen C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross

₹ 37.17 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

KTM 890 Duke
KTM 890 Duke

₹ 9 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Hero Karizma XMR 210
Hero Karizma XMR 210

₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Citroen Launches Upgraded eC3 Shine Variant in Indonesia
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn