Login

Citroen eC3 Electric Hatchback Receives Price Hike Of Up To Rs 25,000 In India

The eC3 now starts at Rs. 11.5 lakh and goes up to Rs 12.68 lakh for the top-of-the-line-variant
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

11-Aug-23 02:33 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The model is offered in two trims: Live and Feel.
  • This price revision sees the cost of the electric hatchback raised by a maximum of Rs 25,000.
  • Under the hood, the eC3 draws power from a 29.2 kWh battery pack enabling its electric motor to generate 56 bhp and the eC3 also has a torque of up to 143 Nm.

The French automaker, Citroen has recently implemented a price adjustment for its eC3 electric hatchback in the Indian market. Introduced in February 2023, the eC3 represents the electrified variant of the C3. The model is offered in two trims: Live and Feel. This price revision sees the cost of the electric hatchback raised by a maximum of Rs 25,000. While the prices for the Live variant remain unchanged at Rs 11.5 lakh, the Feel variant, which was previously priced at 12.13 lakh, now costs Rs 12.38 lakh.  The Feel Vibe Pack and the Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone variants received price hikes of Rs 25,000 each, with the former now priced at Rs 12.53 lakh and the latter at Rs 12.68 lakh. (All prices in ex-showroom). 

 

Also Read: Citroen C3 Aircross Bookings To Open In September; Deliveries Will Begin In October 2023

The eC3's aesthetic and design closely resemble those of its conventional gasoline-powered counterpart, with subtle differentiators like the closed-off front grille and a charging port on the front fender. The interior boasts a 10.2-inch touchscreen display with seamless wireless integration for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Complementing the digital instrument cluster is a dual-tone dashboard. The seat which is made of fabrics features a contrasting color scheme.

 

Also Read: Citroen C3 Aircross Review: Just Another Compact SUV Or More?

 

Under the hood, the eC3 draws power from a 29.2 kWh battery pack enabling its electric motor to generate 56 bhp and the eC3 also has a torque of up to 143 Nm. The transmission system is of single-speed transmission and this powertrain drives the front wheels. The vehicle offers drivers a choice between two driving modes, Standard and Eco - and incorporates a regenerative function that feeds power back to the battery pack during deceleration. The company claims that the eC3 has a range of 320km on a single charge. For recharging, owners can utilize a 15A charger or opt for the efficiency of a DC fast charger.

# Citroen eC3 Electric# Citroen

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
54,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 19.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
2015 Audi A6
45,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Models

Citroen C3
Citroen C3

₹ 6.16 - 8.92 Lakh

Citroen eC3
Citroen eC3

₹ 11.5 - 12.43 Lakh

Citroen C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross

₹ 37.17 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8 E-Tron
Audi Q8 E-Tron

₹ 1.32 - 1.35 Crore

Expected Launch : Aug 18, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 15, 2023

Keeway Benda Dark Flag
Keeway Benda Dark Flag

₹ 6 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Keeway Benda LFS 700
Keeway Benda LFS 700

₹ 7.5 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

KTM 890 Duke
KTM 890 Duke

₹ 9 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Hero Karizma XMR 210
Hero Karizma XMR 210

₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Citroen eC3 Electric Hatchback Receives Price Hike Of Up To Rs 25,000 In India
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn