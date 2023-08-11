Citroen eC3 Electric Hatchback Receives Price Hike Of Up To Rs 25,000 In India

The French automaker, Citroen has recently implemented a price adjustment for its eC3 electric hatchback in the Indian market. Introduced in February 2023, the eC3 represents the electrified variant of the C3. The model is offered in two trims: Live and Feel. This price revision sees the cost of the electric hatchback raised by a maximum of Rs 25,000. While the prices for the Live variant remain unchanged at Rs 11.5 lakh, the Feel variant, which was previously priced at 12.13 lakh, now costs Rs 12.38 lakh. The Feel Vibe Pack and the Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone variants received price hikes of Rs 25,000 each, with the former now priced at Rs 12.53 lakh and the latter at Rs 12.68 lakh. (All prices in ex-showroom).

Also Read: Citroen C3 Aircross Bookings To Open In September; Deliveries Will Begin In October 2023

The eC3's aesthetic and design closely resemble those of its conventional gasoline-powered counterpart, with subtle differentiators like the closed-off front grille and a charging port on the front fender. The interior boasts a 10.2-inch touchscreen display with seamless wireless integration for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Complementing the digital instrument cluster is a dual-tone dashboard. The seat which is made of fabrics features a contrasting color scheme.

Also Read: Citroen C3 Aircross Review: Just Another Compact SUV Or More?

Under the hood, the eC3 draws power from a 29.2 kWh battery pack enabling its electric motor to generate 56 bhp and the eC3 also has a torque of up to 143 Nm. The transmission system is of single-speed transmission and this powertrain drives the front wheels. The vehicle offers drivers a choice between two driving modes, Standard and Eco - and incorporates a regenerative function that feeds power back to the battery pack during deceleration. The company claims that the eC3 has a range of 320km on a single charge. For recharging, owners can utilize a 15A charger or opt for the efficiency of a DC fast charger.