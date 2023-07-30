BMW Files Patent For Multi-Functional Exterior Lighting Elements

BMW has recently filed a patent for an exterior lighting device that shares similarities with their interior Interaction Bar, featured in the latest 7 Series and i7 models.



The interior Interaction Bar, not only serves as an eye-catching visual feature but also dynamically changes its backlighting to communicate with both the driver and passengers. This includes essential alerts, such as indicating when it's safe to exit the vehicle.

Building upon this concept, BMW's latest patent reveals an exterior lighting device equipped with multiple light sources that can serve various functions, just like the Interaction Bar.



Among its operating modes, the exterior lighting device can act as conventional daytime running light, providing essential illumination for the vehicle. Moreover, it offers the added functionality of transforming into a flashing light, offering crucial assistance in emergencies. Additionally, the device has a feature that provides a unique light sequencing before starting the car or after parking it. BMW has emphasised that this lighting device is designed primarily for signalling purposes and will not replace traditional headlights or taillights. Positioned in vertical housing above the regular headlights, BMW refers to it as a "signal lamp."



As per the abstract from the patent filed, “A lighting device for a motor vehicle includes a lighting component having one or more light sources and one or more transparent facet bodies, each of which has a surface consisting of a plurality of planar first facets. Light originating from one or more light sources is radiated into one or more transparent facet bodies as the first luminous radiation. The first luminous radiation is at least partially refracted on the first facets of one or more transparent facet bodies and subsequently exits the lighting device as second luminous radiation to produce light distribution. One or more translucent optical components are located in the lighting device between the lighting component and the one or more transparent facet bodies.”



Each light source comprises "one or more transparent facet bodies," with BMW exploring the incorporation of their renowned LED or laser light technology. Notably, the LEDs' colour can be customised, and BMW has even designed a "scintillating effect" when external light interacts with the lighting device.







Written by:- RONIT AGARWAL



