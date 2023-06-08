BMW M2 Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs 98 Lakh

BMW has launched the M2 in India, and the prices start at Rs 98 lakh (ex-showroom). The first generation of the 2-series aged pretty well in the market, with 60,000 units being sold worldwide. The all-new BMW M2 embraces top performance and is linked with the most powerful letter "M." The most special thing about it is that it is the first manual offering from the brand in the Indian market.

The Frameless kidney grill with horizontal bars gives it an aggressive look

Starting with the cosmetics, the all-new BMW M2 is designed to perform and has special features that highlight its performance-driven nature. One of these features is the frameless kidney grill with horizontal bars, which gives it an aggressive look. The M2 also has flared side skirts and wheel arches, which are inspired by racing cars and make it look sportier.

The M Sport brake callipers come in blue metallic as standard, and there is an option to upgrade to a red finish

Optional features include M Shadow lights and 19/20 Alloys Style 930 M Jet Black. The M Sport brake callipers come in blue metallic as standard, and there is an option to upgrade to a red finish. For better aerodynamics and control, you can choose the optional M Carbon Roof, which lowers the car's centre of gravity.

The new BMW curved display consists of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch central information display

Moving to the cabin, the new BMW curved display consists of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch central information display. The M Sport seats, which are included as standard, offer electrical adjustment options. The rear backrest can be split in a 40:20:40 ratio, allowing for flexible storage space.

The M2 offers 390 litres of boot space when the backrest is upright. The car is equipped with adaptive M-specific suspension, an M Sport differential, and M high-performance compound brakes.

The all-new BMW M2 features a powerful M TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder in-line petrol engine

Now, to the heart of the matter: The all-new BMW M2 features a powerful M TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder in-line petrol engine. This straight-six engine was specifically developed for the M2 and showcases typical M characteristics. It produces an impressive maximum output of 446 bhp and a peak torque of 550 nm. With the automatic transmission, the car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km per hour in just 4.1 seconds, while it takes 4.3 seconds with the manual transmission. However, the manual gearbox costs Rs. 1 lakh more than the automatic.

The standard eight-speed M Steptronic transmission offers sporty gear shifts

To enhance performance, the M Driver's Package increases the electronically limited top speed from 250 kmph to 285 kmph. The standard eight-speed M Steptronic transmission offers sporty gear shifts. The driver can choose between three distinct setups: comfort-oriented, sports-focused, or track-optimised. Furthermore, there are settings available to modify the engine's characteristics (Efficient, Sport, and Sport Plus).

The latest BMW iDrive, featuring Operating System 8, provides various ways for occupants to interact with the vehicle

The latest BMW iDrive, featuring Operating System 8, provides various ways for occupants to interact with the vehicle, including touch, gesture, and speech. The My BMW app offers features like real-time vehicle status monitoring, learning navigation with personalised destination suggestions and traffic information, and the ability to generate a digital key for smartphone-based vehicle access and automated parking.

As for the safety features, the M2 is equipped with 6 airbag

As for the safety features, the M2 is equipped with 6 airbags. Other electronics include - Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Stability Control (ASC), M Dynamic Mode (MDM), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dry Braking Function, and Active M Differential as part of its standard package.