BMW M3 Facelift Debuts With Subtle Updates, Powertrain Tweaks

The M3 gets subtle cosmetic updates to sharpen up its looks and 20 bhp more power in all-wheel-drive Competition xDrive spec.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 29, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • M3 gets mild styling updates over outgonig model
  • Updates to cabin include revised trim and BMW's new iDrive OS 8.5
  • M3 Competition xDrive makes 20 bhp more power

BMW has unveiled the facelifted M3 and M3 Touring for global markets. The updated performance sedan and estate feature minor cosmetic updates that sharpen up the looks, tech updates, and a minor power bump for the all-wheel drive M3 Competition.

 

Also read: New BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Tourer Teased For India
 

2024 BMW M3 4

Updated headlamps with new LED signatures a key identifier of the facelift.

 

Starting with the design, a cursory glance will reveal not much to be different. Up front, the oversized kidney grille and bumper are unchanged from the outgoing model with only the new DRL designs within the headlamps giving the model away as a facelift. The C-shaped DRLs of the outgoing M3 make way for twin vertically oriented units – the same as those on the facelifted M4. The updated M3 sits on new design alloy wheels – 18-inch front and 19-inch rear on the rear-wheel drive variants and 20-inch front and 21-inch rear on the Competition M xDrive. Round the changes are minimal as well with minor tweaks to the tail lamps and the M3 badge featuring a silver surround.

 

Also read: BMW Concept Skytop Roadster Unveiled; To Be Showcased At The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2024
 

2024 BMW M3 1

Changes to the rear are minimal with tweaks to the light clusters and revised M3 badging.

 

Open the doors and the basic cabin design has changed little from the outgoing model. The air-con vents have been redesigned, the flat-bottom BMW M steering is new, revised trim finishes and some of the switchgear has been revised. The iDrive system is also updated to the latest OS 8.5.

 

Also read: BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition Launched At Rs 46.90 Lakh 
 

Under the hood, you still get the familiar S58 3.0-litre twin-turbo in-line-six petrol engine. The mill continues to develop 473 bhp and 550 Nm in M3 and a stronger 503 bhp and 650 Nm in M3 Competition spec. The M3 Competition xDrive however receives a 20 bhp bump up in power – now developing 523 bhp and 650 Nm. The Competition models come with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard though the standard M3 will still be offered with a 6-speed manual in some markets.

2024 BMW M3 2

Cabin gets redesigned air-con vents, a new M steering, new trim finishes and BMW's latest Drive software

 

Performance numbers too remain unchanged mostly with BMW only claiming an improvement of 0.5 seconds in the 0-200 kmph time of the M3 Competition xDrive.

 

As before the M3 is offered with a host of sportier upgrades such as a carbon fibre package for the exterior, M carbon ceramic brakes and M carbon bucket seats. Buyers can individually option each or pick all three via a BMW M Race package which helps shave 50 kg from the car’s weight.

 

Also Read: BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 74.9 Lakh

 

2024 BMW M3 3

As before the M3 is offered in sedan and Touring (estate) body styles.

 

The updated M3 and M3 Competition will go up against the likes of the Audi RS4 and the Mercedes-AMG C63 in global markets. It remains to be seen if BMW could bring the updated M3 to India with the current generation having not been launched in the market.

