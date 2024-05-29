New BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Tourer Teased For India

BMW Motorrad India has teased the new R 1300 GS adventure tourer on social media, ahead of its launch in India. The 2024 BMW R 1300 GS is the brand’s flagship ADV which succeeded the R 1250 GS in the company’s lineup. The bike gets a bigger engine, new design language, and more improvements towards rideability. The R 1300 GS is expected to arrive in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

The new BMW R 1300 GS will draw power from the larger displacement 1,300 cc twin-cylinder Boxer engine turned for 145 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 149 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The suspension setup has been revised and now gets a fully adjustable unit with the EVO telelever unit at the front and an EVO paralever unit at the rear. The Dynamic Suspension Package is optional and allows damping and spring preload adjustability on the move. The package also allows riders to adjust the seat height at low speeds.

The new BMW R 1300 GS will also come with radar-based adaptive cruise control, front collision warning, lane change warning and active cruise control, albeit all the features come with the Riding Assistant package, which is optional. The bike continues to get a host of electronics including cornering ABS, traction control, a 6.5-inch TFT screen, four riding modes and more.

Visually, the new BMW R 1300 GS gets a completely new look over the R 1250 GS. The symmetrical front has been done away with. Instead, you get the new X-motif LED DRLs and an LED projector lens headlamp. The bike also gets a flatter fuel tank and a leaner look overall. A new sheet metal shell mainframe with a die-cast aluminium rear subframe underpins the R 1300 GS. The new frame is not only rigid and offers better control when off-roading but has also helped reduce the weight with the ADV weighing 12 kg lighter than its predecessor.

Expect prices to start around Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom) with the optional package and colours further adding to the asking price. The flagship adventure tourer segment has formidable rivals like the Triumph Tiger 1200, Ducati Multistrada V4, Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special, and Honda CRF1100 Africa Twin.