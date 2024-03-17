BMW M3 MT Final Edition Unveiled: Last Manual M3 For Japan

BMW Japan has unveiled a limited-run special edition of the M3 as a send-off for the manual gearbox-equipped performance sedan in the market. Called the M3 MT Final Edition, the special edition is limited to just 150 units and commemorates the 35th anniversary of BMW's first DTM win in the hands of Roberto Lavalier.

The M3 MT Final Edition, as the name suggests, is solely available with a manual gearbox and will be the last manual M3 to be offered in Japan. It will be offered in three colour options - Alpine White, Black Sapphire, and M Brooklyn Gray, with 50 units available in each shade. BMW Japan has commenced taking orders for the car till March 27 and plans to hold a lottery to pick owners should the orders exceed the units available.

Deliveries are slated to begin sometime after the second quarter of 2024.

Starting with the looks it's the details that set this limited edition apart from the standard M3. The most notable cosmetic update to the exterior are the gold wheels which reference the wheels of car driven by Lavalier in his victory in the German Touring Car Championship. Inside, the M3 MT Final Edition has M sport seats, black Merino leather upholstery with red accents, a Harman/Kardon surround sound system and an M carbon interior trim. The red accents on the interior are another homage to Lavalier’s race car.

This limited edition model features a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six engine with 473 bhp and 550 Nm of torque. This power is sent to the wheels via a six-speed manual transmission.

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL