BMW Startup Garage China Opens Joint Innovation Base With Alibaba Cloud In Shanghai

With this project, BMW and Alibaba will harness their respective strengths and resources in order to empower Chinese tech startups for scaling up their innovations.

Ameya Naik
The focus of the startups in the Joint Innovation Base will be on innovative products and solutions
Tech News

The Joint Innovation Base (officially named "Alibaba Cloud Innovation Center - BMW Startup Garage Joint Innovation Base") started operations in the Shanghai Jinqiao Economic and Technological Development Zone. With this project, BMW and Alibaba will harness their respective strengths and resources in order to empower Chinese tech startups for scaling up their innovations. The focus of the startups in the Joint Innovation Base will be on innovative products, solutions and services bridging between internet, internet of things (IoT) and the automotive industry.

652bk2no

The BMW Startup Garage aims to scout high-potential startups to match their innovative solutions with the BMW Group's needs

In three years the Joint Innovation Base will provide no less than 300 companies with advanced cloud computing infrastructure from Alibaba, access to BMW experts and BMW business units via the BMW Startup Garage. The BMW Startup Garage aims to scout high-potential startups to match their innovative solutions with the BMW Group's needs. It is positioned as the gateway for startups to the auto industry linking the BMW Group with cutting-edge outside-in technologies. More than twenty startups covering strategic innovation fields such as digitisation, electrification and sustainability have already set up their office in the joint incubator.

l6f7tcc8

It is positioned as the gateway for startups to the auto industry linking the BMW Group with cutting-edge outside-in technologies.

Vehicle innovations in China mainly revolve around digitalization, smart connectivity, artificial intelligence and automated driving. "Digital innovation happens at a breath-taking pace in China. Our new Joint Innovation Base will act as accelerator to further strengthen our engagement with Chinese top-startups," said Peter Lehnert, Vice President New Technologies, Research and Innovation Digital Car.

