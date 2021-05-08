carandbike logo
search

BMW To Introduce Hydrogen Fuel Cell Powered X5 In 2022

The BMW X5 will be the model that will pilot this program in a small series and commercial launch is only expected in the second-half of this decade.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The BMW X5 will be the model that will pilot this program in a small series. expand View Photos
The BMW X5 will be the model that will pilot this program in a small series.

Highlights

  • The BMW X5 will pilot this program in a small serier.
  • Commercial launch will happen at the end of this decade.
  • The total system output is rated at 275 kW or around 373 bhp.

BMW has a hydrogen fuel X5 on the cards which will go on sale next year. The fifth-generation eDrive unit set to make its debut in the BMW iX3 is also fully integrated into the BMW i Hydrogen NEXT. The BMW X5 Hydrogen Fuel will be equipped with a hydrogen fuel cell e-drive that emits only water vapour. The electric converter located underneath the fuel cell adapts the voltage level to that of both the electric powertrain and the peak power battery. Now the battery can also be charged up by brake energy as well as the energy from the fuel cell.

Also Read: 2021 BMW X3 Facelift Images Leaked

eud9ke3g

Commercial launch is only expected in the second-half of this decade.

The fuel cell system powertrain in the BMW iHydrogen NEXT puts out 125 kW or around 168 bhp from the chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen from the ambient air, and hence it emits nothing but water vapour. The SUV also has a pair of 700 bar tanks that can together hold six kg of hydrogen in a bid to guarantee a long range despite of weather conditions. Also, refuelling the tank only takes three to four minutes.

Also Read: BMW & Ford Invest $130 Million In Solid Power

btm3684g

The total system output is rated at 275 kW or around 373 bhp.

0 Comments

Then the peak power battery positioned above the electric motor gives an extra dose of dynamics when overtaking or accelerating hard. The total system output is rated at 275 kW or around 373 bhp. The BMW X5 will be the model that will pilot this program in a small series. That said, commercially the hydrogen fuel cell technology powered BMW X5 will be brought to the market in the second half of this decade at the earliest, depending on the global market conditions and requirements.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on BMW X5

BMW X5

BMW X5

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 74.9 - 84.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
1,55,4809% / 5 yrs
Premium Fullsize SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Automatic
11.3 - 16 Km/l
find-new-car
View Specification / Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • Bmw
    Bmw
  • Bmw X5 Backview
    Bmw X5 Backview
  • Bmw X5 Dicky Space
    Bmw X5 Dicky Space
  • Bmw X5 Exhaust
    Bmw X5 Exhaust
  • Bmw X5 Grill
    Bmw X5 Grill
  • Bmw X5 Led Headlight
    Bmw X5 Led Headlight
  • Bmw X5 Sideview
    Bmw X5 Sideview
  • Bmw X5 Gearbox
    Bmw X5 Gearbox
  • Bmw X5 Roof
    Bmw X5 Roof
  • 2019 Bmw X5 Interior
    2019 Bmw X5 Interior
  • 2019 Bmw X5 Dashboard
    2019 Bmw X5 Dashboard
x
Top 10 Cars Sold In April 2021; Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Leads The Chart With Over 18,600 Units
Top 10 Cars Sold In April 2021; Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Leads The Chart With Over 18,600 Units
Exclusive: Pratap Bose Likely To Head Mahindra's New Global Design Centre
Exclusive: Pratap Bose Likely To Head Mahindra's New Global Design Centre
Renault Introduces New Nouvelle Vague Brand Strategy; Unveils New Logo
Renault Introduces New Nouvelle Vague Brand Strategy; Unveils New Logo
New Yamaha R/World Video Could Be New YZF-R7 Teaser
New Yamaha R/World Video Could Be New YZF-R7 Teaser
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities