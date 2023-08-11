BMW Unveils BMW i7 and 7 Series Protection Models

BMW has taken the wraps off its latest generation of protection vehicles. BMW i7 Protection and BMW 7 Series Protection, are armoured vehicles developed on the foundation of the new BMW 7 Series. The BMW protection core consists of a specialized self-supporting body structure crafted from armour steel. This is then fortified with additional armour for the underbody and roof, as well as armoured glass. The culmination of these features results in a protective shell, enabling the vehicles to meet stringent class VR9 protection standards.

Both the BMW i7 Protection and BMW 7 Series Protection offer defence against firearms and explosive threats. These vehicles have been tested and classified as class VR9 protection according to internationally recognised standards. Of particular note is their ability to withstand even calibre 7.62x54 R ammunition fire - a feat that places them in the highest civilian resistance class VPAM 10. Additionally, an optional partial protection extension is available for the BMW 7 Series Protection, providing coverage against fire from VPAM 10 ammunition. Special armour has been incorporated into the roof and underbody of the vehicles, designed to safeguard against explosives. This armour not only offers protection from explosive charges but also mitigates the risks posed by drone attacks and fragments from detonating hand grenades.

Also Read: BMW X1 M35i xDrive Globally Unveiled

Both the BMW i7 Protection and BMW 7 Series Protection have a self-sealing fuel tank as a standard security feature. This technology ensures that any bullet impact on the tank results in a self-sealing mechanism activation to prevent fuel leakage. The BMW i7 Protection features electric motors on both front and rear axles, delivering a combined output of up to 551 bhp and a maximum torque of 745 Nm. The BMW i7 Protection accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 9.0 seconds, with a top speed electronically capped at 160 km/h.





On the other hand, the petrol-powered version has a V8 engine, which uses BMW's TwinPower Turbo technology along with a 48V mild hybrid system for optimal power delivery and efficiency. This powerful 4.4-litre eight-cylinder engine generates a maximum output of 537 bhp and a peak torque of 750 Nm. The BMW i7 Protection and BMW 7 Series Protection come equipped with chassis technology fine-tuned for these models, accounting for the additional weight due to their protective features. Despite this, the vehicles still offer precise handling, even in intense driving scenarios.

These protection vehicles are equipped with Integral Active Steering. Integral Active Steering reduces the turning circle during manoeuvring and enhances precision and dynamic response. These protection models come equipped with 20-inch light-alloy wheels The PAX tires feature a run flat ring, allowing the vehicle to continue travelling at 80km/h in the event of a complete loss of tire pressure. The BMW 7 Series Protection vehicles integrate advanced sensors and cameras for situational awareness. The Parking Assistant Plus package includes functions like parking view, Panorama View, Remote 3D View, BMW Drive Recorder, etc. The security features extend to an electric heating function for the windscreen and side windows, ensuring optimal visibility in colder temperatures.

Also Read: New BMW 5 Series, i5 Extended Wheelbase Debut In China

The interior of the BMW i7 Protection and BMW 7 Series Protection can be tailored to individual preferences, with options like multifunction seats, BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery, and heated/ventilated seats. The Executive Lounge package offers reclining comfort seats for the rear passengers. Another item on the options list is a cool box integrated between the rear seats to ensure the onboard drinks supplies are kept cold. It has a net capacity of eight litres and offers sufficient space for two water bottles and two glasses, which can be cooled to 4 or 10 degrees Celsius. The vehicles are equipped with the latest generation of BMW iDrive, operating on BMW Operating System 8.5.

Talking of safety, this model enhances safety and convenience, with a camera-based additional interior mirror that displays the feed from the Reversing Assist Camera on the controlled display, ensuring visibility at all speeds and routes. The standard-fitted intercom system allows occupants to communicate externally using integrated microphones in the exterior mirrors, hands-free microphones in the headliner, and supplementary interior speakers. It also has a rod microphone that can be added to the centre console storage tray for effective communication even with closed windows. From a fresh-air supply system to automatic and manual fire extinguishers, flashing lights, radio transceivers, and flag poles for official duty, these vehicles can be tailored to specific needs. Unlike external retrofit solutions, the integral protection concept provides both security during armed attacks and the dynamic handling expected from BMW in hazardous situations.

Also Read: BMW To Discontinue The 6 Series Gran Turismo Model By End Of 2023

The latest BMW 7 Series and its protection variants integrate advanced sensors and cameras for comprehensive situational awareness. Equipped with features like Parking Assistant Plus functions, these systems offer precise data and images around the vehicle, ensuring safety. The Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System delivers a premium audio experience with a powerful amplifier, custom equalizers, and 28 speakers, even including seat-embedded exciters for added bass immersion. Passengers in the second row enjoy electric roller sun blinds for side windows, including a unique "spy position." A model-specific roller sunblind for the rear window is also included as standard.

The two protection vehicles are set to make their public debut at the IAA Mobility 2023 international motor show in Munich, with deliveries to customers requiring special protection commencing in December 2023.