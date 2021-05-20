Bosch India’s Q4 Revenue Soars By 43.8% In FY20-21

Bosch Limited ended its fiscal year 2020-21 with a total revenue from operations of ₹ 9,718 crores, thus registering only a marginal decline of 1.3 percent compared to the previous fiscal year. During the FY 2020-21, Bosch Limited made a provision of ₹ 743.8 crores, towards various restructuring, reskilling and redeployment initiatives. These provisions have helped the company to transforming itself and making it future-ready. The Profit Before Tax (PBT) after exceptional items stood at ₹ 567 crores, or 5.8 percent of total revenue from operations. Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at ₹ 482 crores. Total investments in 2020-21 amounted to ₹ 246 crores with a major spend on the expansion of the Adugodi campus into a smart campus.

Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director, Bosch Limited and President of Bosch India said, "Despite facing a spell of near-zero sales in the month of April and May in 2020, there has been a significant increase in the demand from the agriculture sector, mainly the tractor business. Industry showed continued signs of recovery since the second quarter of FY 2020-21, however, it remains impacted due the uncertainties in the market. International market volatilities in the supply chain will also continue to impact the auto sector. Furthermore, we have seen growth in the Power Tools segment, especially in the construction and e-commerce sectors,"

Bosch will focus on the connected industry, energy efficiency, smart home, smart cities and connected transportation

In the quarter ending on March 31, 2021, - Quarter 4 of FY 2020-21 - Bosch Limited posted a total revenue from operations of ₹ 3,218 crores, thus registering an increase of 43.8 per cent compared to the corresponding quarter in 2020

Bosch Limited's Mobility Solutions business sector increased by 2.4 percent in 2020-21, amidst lockdown in April and part of May 2020. Domestic sales increased by 1.2 percent. Within the Mobility Solutions sector, the Powertrain Solutions division registered an increase of 1.8 percent owing reasons mentioned above. Business beyond Mobility solutions has recorded a decline of 11.7 percent.

