BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 On Sale With Low EMI Scheme Of ₹ 4,999

Benelli India is now offering the BS6 Imperiale 400 at low EMI of Rs. 4,999 with up to 85 per cent funding at all dealerships. The BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 is priced at Rs. 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 is priced at Rs. 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Highlights

  • The Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 is now on sale with a low EMI of Rs. 4,999
  • The motorcycle can be bought with up to 85 per cent financing
  • The BS6 Imperiale 400 was launched in July 2020 at Rs. 1.99 lakh

With the festive season around the corner, more and more manufacturers are offering attractive schemes on their model portfolio. Similarly, Benelli is also offering the BS6 Imperiale 400 with a low EMI scheme of ₹ 4,999 and up to 85 per cent financing. Prices for the BS6 Imperiale start at ₹ 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The offer will be available at all Benelli dealerships in India. Interested customers can book the motorcycle online or at a dealership by paying a token amount of ₹ 6,000.

Also Read: BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 Launched In India

jups0oi

(The Imperiale 400 has an almost vintage look and stance, just like any 1950s motorcycle)

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is the company's first BS6 compliant model in the country and was launched in July 2020. It is about ₹ 20,000 more expensive than the BS4 model. The motorcycle gets the same 374 cc single-cylinder engine which is fuel injected. Power figures remain the same too. The maximum power of 20.7 bhp now arrives at 6,000 rpm, previously 5,500 rpm. The peak torque of 29 Nm kicks in early at 3,500 rpm, as opposed to the earlier 4,500 rpm on the BS4 model. The 6-speed gearbox stays the same on the updated model.

7oinske4

(The Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 gets the same 374 cc engine which makes 20.7 bhp and 29 Nm)

In terms of design, the motorcycle stays the same, keeping its old-school retro look intact with the round headlamp, tear-drop fuel tank, dual seat and an upright handlebar. The motorcycle rides on a 19-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheels, which are spoked. The suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear. The Imperiale 400 comes with disc brakes at either end along with dual-channel ABS.

The BS6 Imperiale 400 goes up against the Royal Enfield Classic 350 - which is priced at ₹ 1.67 lakh and the Jawa dual-channel ABS model, which costs ₹ 1.82 lakh (ex-showroom).

