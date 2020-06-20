New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Car Discounts: Offers Of Upto ₹ 1 Lakh On The Honda City & Amaze In June

Honda Cars India is offering lucrative discounts and deals on the selected models, which include Amaze and City. Other models like Civic and CR-V are not a part of this offer.

Discounts on Honda Cars are limited to the Amaze and City

Highlights

  • Honda is offering total benefits up to Rs. 1 lakh on City Sedan
  • BS6 Honda Amaze is up for sale with benefits up to Rs. 32,000
  • No discounts on Honda Civic & CR-V

In a bid to attract new customers this month, Honda Cars India is offering lucrative deals and offers on selected models. As a part of the offer, the Japanese car manufacturer is providing discounts of up to ₹ 1 lakh on select models, namely the Honda Amaze and Honda City. Notably, these offers on Honda cars are subject to variant, grade and location and it may vary by the model or by variants. All the offers are valid till June 30, 2020, or till the stocks last.

Honda is offering car exchange benefits of Rs 20,000 on the BS6 version of the Amaze

The company is offering an excellent opportunity for the customers looking to buy the BS6 Amaze. The subcompact sedan is offered with extended warranty for the 4th & 5th year worth ₹ 12,000 along with additional exchange benefits worth ₹ 20,000. If the customer doesn't wish to exchange the old vehicle, the company is offering the same extended warranty offer along with Honda Care Maintenance Program for 3 years at 50 per cent cost of ₹ 8,000.

ilqhm1skCustomers looking to purchase the City sedan can avail offers up to ₹ 1 lakh this month

The Japanese carmaker is offering an attractive deal on the BS6 version of the City sedan in June. This is of course the previous generation of the car which will be sold alongside the new generation model. The interested customers can avail cash discounts of ₹ 25,000 along with additional exchange benefits of ₹ 20,000. Moreover, the CVT (VX & ZX) variants along with ZX manual are listed with cash discount and exchange benefits of ₹ 50,000 each. On the other hand, the VX manual variant is offered with car exchange discount of Rs 35,000 along with cash benefit of ₹ 37,000.

The company is not offering any deals or discounts on other Honda cars such as Civic, Jazz or the CR-V for this month. Also, the carmaker is all set to launch three new products in the Indian market. These include new WR-V, new BS6 Jazz hatchback and all-new City sedan.  Honda has also commenced pre-bookings for the BS6 Civic diesel ahead of the launch.

