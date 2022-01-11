  • Home
  Bugatti Shows Off First EV But It Isn't A Record-Breaking Hypercar

Bugatti is perhaps best known for making cars that combine mind-bending straight-line speed with eclectic luxury.
11-Jan-22
Bugatti has shown off its first EV and to the surprise of many, it isn't a record-breaking hypercar with a Rimac electric powertrain, but rather a very humble electric scooter. Of course, after the merger of Bugatti with Rimac, the plan for them is to join forces with Bugatti's future focusing on a hybrid powertrain. This electric scooter is something that was in the works before the merger which happened last year. 

The electric scooter was developed in partnership with Bytech international. It weighs just 15.8 kg with a magnesium alloy used in its construction. Bugatti claims it is aerodynamic yet functional. 

" Bugatti is at the pinnacle of automotive excellence. Partnering with a company such as Bytech gives us an opportunity to expand our reach in the electric mobility space with an experienced partner and a product that can be enjoyed by consumers around the world," said Bugatti. 

The electric scooter can just do 30 km/h with a range of 35 km

It remains to be a complete contrast from the type of cars Bugatti is known to make. Its Chiron and Veyron cars easily trounce the 300 km/h mark while this electric scooter just does 30 km/h thanks to its 700-watt motor. It will be offered with 36V and 10Ah battery options which offer a total range of up to 35 km. Bugatti is not the first inside the Volkswagen group to dabble in bikes - Porsche which was the parent of Bugatti till the merger with Rimac has also dabbled with an electric bike. 

Sometime post 2024, the first fruit of Bugatti-Rimac is expected which will be a hybrid hypercar. Chiron will be the last full internal combustion-based hypercar that Bugatti makes. 

