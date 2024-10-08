Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Kia EV9Kia CarnivalMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai Alcazar
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Benz New E-ClassSkoda ElroqAudi New Q7Skoda KylaqHyundai New Kona Electric
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW CE 02 ElectricRevolt RV1BMW F900 GS AdventureJAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07Royal Enfield Classic 650Keeway Benda LFS 700Benelli 752S
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

BYD eMAX 7 Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The eMAX 7 is essentially the facelifted version of the BYD e6 MPV, which will receive a range of styling tweaks and a few new features
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 8, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

    BYD is all set to launch the eMAX 7 in India today. For the unversed, the eMAX 7 is essentially the facelifted version of the BYD e6 MPV that has been on sale in India for almost three years now. The vehicle is already on sale in many foreign countries. With the facelift, the MPV will receive several cosmetic tweaks that give it a more up-to-date appearance, along with a range of new features. Bookings for the eMAX 7 are currently underway, with the amount set at Rs 51,000.

     

    Also ReadBYD eMAX 7 India Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What You Need To Know
     byd eMax 7 india launch soon 3 rows of seats panoramic sunroof carandbike 3

    The eMAX 7 is expected to get features such as a larger touchscreen and a panoramic sunroof

     

    The eMAX 7 will retain the same profile as the e6, but sport several new styling cues. These include sleeker headlamps, a slimmer enclosed grille, revised tail lights and new bumpers. While the eMAX 7 will have a similar interior layout as the e6, it will come with new features such as a panoramic sunroof and a larger central touchscreen. Furthermore, the eMAX 7 will have three rows of seating compared to the e6 and is expected to be offered in both six-seat and seven-seat guises. 

     

    Also ReadBYD eMAX 7 Bookings Open On September 21

    Powertrain details are yet to be confirmed though BYD has said that the MPV will offer enhanced performance over its predecessor. The outgoing e6 featured a 71.7 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor good for 94 bhp and 180 Nm. The eMAX 7 however could feature an upgraded powertrain in line with the BYD M6 - the name for the facelifted e6 in some global markets. The M6’s updated powertrain sees power and torque boosted to 201 bhp and 310 Nm.


     

    10:00 AM
    Oct 8, 2024

    BYD is all set to launch the eMAX 7 in the Indian market today.

    BYD e MAX 7
    10:45 AM
    Oct 8, 2024

    The eMAX 7 will essentially be a facelifted version of the BYD e6 MPV which has been on sale in India for almost three years.

    byd m6 india launch soon 3 rows of seats panoramic sunroof carandbike 1

     

    BYD opened bookings for the eMAX 7 on September 21.

     

    BYD e MAX 7
    12:18 PM
    Oct 8, 2024

    The launch event for the BYD eMAX 7 has begun.

    Whats App Image 2024 10 08 at 12 17 19 ef9d849f
    12:30 PM
    Oct 8, 2024

    Here's a timeline of the important events in BYD's history since it was founded.

    Whats App Image 2024 10 08 at 12 30 04 e3bc9dee

     

    12:35 PM
    Oct 8, 2024

    BYD recorded an annual revenue of USD 83.4 billion in 2023, and currently employs over 900,000 people worldwide.

    Whats App Image 2024 10 08 at 12 34 58 86b4d06d
    Whats App Image 2024 10 08 at 12 34 59 ae982f9c
    12:37 PM
    Oct 8, 2024

    BYD sold over 3 million BEVs and PHEVs in 2023.

    Whats App Image 2024 10 08 at 12 37 55 88e09099
    1:05 PM
    Oct 8, 2024

    Here are the dimensions of the BYD eMAX 7.

     

    Whats App Image 2024 10 08 at 13 04 53 dd16ceed
    1:06 PM
    Oct 8, 2024

    The eMAX 7 will be offered in both six-seat and seven-seat configurations.

    Whats App Image 2024 10 08 at 13 07 04 ba8ad765
    1:09 PM
    Oct 8, 2024

    Here are some of the features offered in the eMAX 7.

    Whats App Image 2024 10 08 at 13 08 52 52a55a64
    Whats App Image 2024 10 08 at 13 08 53 8307a432
    Whats App Image 2024 10 08 at 13 08 53 df43aa9a
    Whats App Image 2024 10 08 at 13 09 36 f71f5f14
    Whats App Image 2024 10 08 at 13 11 09 53031754
    1:12 PM
    Oct 8, 2024

    The MPV will come with a 12.8-inch infotainment display.

     

    Whats App Image 2024 10 08 at 13 12 52 da832ab6
    1:16 PM
    Oct 8, 2024

    The vehicle gets six airbags as standard.

     

    Whats App Image 2024 10 08 at 13 16 49 0850d1e0
    1:20 PM
    Oct 8, 2024

    Here are the technical specifications of the eMAX 7.

    Whats App Image 2024 10 08 at 13 18 49 059109df
    Whats App Image 2024 10 08 at 13 19 15 319165d9
    1:22 PM
    Oct 8, 2024

    The MPV will be offered in two trims- Superior and Premium.

    Whats App Image 2024 10 08 at 13 21 33 61f3f4bb
    1:22 PM
    Oct 8, 2024

    Here are the colour options of the BYD eMAX 7.

    Whats App Image 2024 10 08 at 13 22 56 2b61bb8f
    1:28 PM
    Oct 8, 2024

    BYD has showcased the eMAX 7 MPV on stage.

    Whats App Image 2024 10 08 at 13 27 27 9961ce9d
    Whats App Image 2024 10 08 at 13 27 27 0f6311da
    Whats App Image 2024 10 08 at 13 28 50 7061e728
    1:32 PM
    Oct 8, 2024

    BYD has revealed the prices of the eMAX 7 MPV. The vehicle's prices start at Rs 26.90 lakh, going as high as Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Whats App Image 2024 10 08 at 13 31 35 b105ebb1
    1:37 PM
    Oct 8, 2024

    For the complete lowdown on the MPV. Head to our launch story.

     

    BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 26.90 Lakh

    # BYD India# BYD# BYD eMAX 7# BYD eMAX 7 MPV# BYD eMAX 7 Launch# BYD eMAX 7 Price# BYD eMAX 7 photos# Blogview# car# Cover Story
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

    Related Articles

    • All-electric MPV is offered in two variants and with two powertrain options.
      BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 26.90 Lakh
    • The facelifted BYD e6 MPV will launch in India with a new name, more features and with a third row of seats.
      BYD eMAX 7 India Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What You Need To Know
    • October marks the heart of the festive season and there is still plenty of new products still lined up for the Indian market.
      New Car Launches In October 2024: New Kia Carnival, Nissan Magnite Facelift And More
    • Carmaker says first 1,000 customers to book the EV by October 8 will be offered benefits of up to Rs 51,000 and complementary 7 kW or 3 kW chargers.
      BYD eMAX 7 Bookings Open On September 21
    • In conversation with carandbike, BYD India head Rajeev Chauhan confirmed the company’s fourth model line– following the introduction of the eMax 7 MPV – will be an SUV; likely to be positioned towards the premium end of the market.
      BYD Plots Second SUV For India In 2025; Likely To Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo

    Latest News

    • The BYD eMAX 7 is offered in two trims- Premium and Superior, in both six-seat and seven-seat configurations
      BYD eMAX 7: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
    • Mahindra has increased prices of the XUV 3XO compact SUV for the first time since its launch.
      Mahindra XUV 3XO Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 30,000; Range Now Start At Rs 7.79 Lakh
    • The first unit of the Thar Roxx with VIN 001 was handed over to Aakash Minda who was also the winner of the auction for the first unit of the Thar 3-Door back in 2020
      First Mahindra Thar Roxx Sold At Auction For Rs 1.31 Crore; Delivered To Aakash Minda
    • The special edition Grand Vitara is based on the Alpha, Zeta and Delta trims and packs in complimentary accessories worth up to Rs 53,000.
      Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Dominion Edition Launched In India
    • BYD has launched the eMAX 7 at a price tag of Rs 36,90 lakh. Here are a few detailed shots of the updated MPV.
      BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV: In Pictures
    • The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a show cause notice to Ola Electric due to a rise in consumer complaints about its e-scooters, prompting the company to address these concerns
      Ola Electric Issued Show Cause Notice Over Consumer Complaints And Service
    • All-electric MPV is offered in two variants and with two powertrain options.
      BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 26.90 Lakh
    • The eMAX 7 is essentially the facelifted version of the BYD e6 MPV, which will receive a range of styling tweaks and a few new features
      BYD eMAX 7 Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
    • The motorcycle is claimed to have the strongest power-to-weight ratio in the 450 MX class
      Triumph TF 450-RC Edition Officially Showcased
    • Based on the S(O) and the SX(O) trims, there will be four SE variants, with both petrol and diesel engines
      New Hyundai Creta SE Variants Launch Soon

    Research More on BYD eMAX 7

    BYD eMAX 7

    BYD eMAX 7

    Expected Price : ₹ 25 - 30 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 8, 2024

    Popular BYD Models

    • Home
    • News
    • Cars
    • BYD eMAX 7 Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policy
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Hyundai Creta
    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
    Toyota Fortuner
    Tata Punch EV
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic
    Mahindra XUV300
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Hero XPulse 200 4V
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Bajaj Pulsar N250
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha FZ-X
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
    Honda CB Unicorn 160
    Keep in Touch
    car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
    Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
    602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
    Contact: 9606045096
    Email: contact@carandbike.com
    © Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved