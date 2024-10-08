BYD eMAX 7 Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

BYD is all set to launch the eMAX 7 in India today. For the unversed, the eMAX 7 is essentially the facelifted version of the BYD e6 MPV that has been on sale in India for almost three years now. The vehicle is already on sale in many foreign countries. With the facelift, the MPV will receive several cosmetic tweaks that give it a more up-to-date appearance, along with a range of new features. Bookings for the eMAX 7 are currently underway, with the amount set at Rs 51,000.

The eMAX 7 is expected to get features such as a larger touchscreen and a panoramic sunroof

The eMAX 7 will retain the same profile as the e6, but sport several new styling cues. These include sleeker headlamps, a slimmer enclosed grille, revised tail lights and new bumpers. While the eMAX 7 will have a similar interior layout as the e6, it will come with new features such as a panoramic sunroof and a larger central touchscreen. Furthermore, the eMAX 7 will have three rows of seating compared to the e6 and is expected to be offered in both six-seat and seven-seat guises.

Powertrain details are yet to be confirmed though BYD has said that the MPV will offer enhanced performance over its predecessor. The outgoing e6 featured a 71.7 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor good for 94 bhp and 180 Nm. The eMAX 7 however could feature an upgraded powertrain in line with the BYD M6 - the name for the facelifted e6 in some global markets. The M6’s updated powertrain sees power and torque boosted to 201 bhp and 310 Nm.



