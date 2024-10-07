Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Kia EV9Kia CarnivalMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai Alcazar
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
BYD eMAX 7Mercedes-Benz New E-ClassSkoda ElroqAudi New Q7Skoda Kylaq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW CE 02 ElectricRevolt RV1BMW F900 GS AdventureJAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07Royal Enfield Classic 650Keeway Benda LFS 700Benelli 752S
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

BYD eMAX 7 India Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What You Need To Know

The facelifted BYD e6 MPV will launch in India with a new name, more features and with a third row of seats.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 7, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BYD eMAX7 to launch in India tomorrow
  • Will be offered with 6-seat and 7-seat layouts
  • Will pack in more kit such as a panoramic sunroof

BYD is set to launch the new eMAX 7 MPV in India tomorrow. The eMAX 7 is essentially the facelifted e6 MPV with BYD rechristening the model for the Indian market along with giving it a design refresh, packing in more features and now giving it a third row of seats. Bookings for the eMAX 7 are currently underway with BYD offering early buyers a host of incentives including complementary wall chargers.
 

Also read: BYD eMAX 7 Bookings Open On September 21
 

byd m6 india launch soon 3 rows of seats panoramic sunroof carandbike 1

The eMAX 7 gets sharper looks in line with other newer BYD models 

 

On the design front, the eMAX 7 follows the family design theme of newer BYD models. The new slim headlamps and enclosed grille and sportier bumper give it a sharper look up front while round the back changes include a revised tail lamp design and new bumper.
 

Also read: BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV India Launch On October 8
 

Inside, the biggest update to the cabin is set to be the addition of a third row of seats. Unlike the five-seat-only e6, the eMAX 7 will offer seating for up to seven with the second row to be offered with either a bench or captain seats depending on the variant. On the feature front, the eMAX 7 will carry over a lot of the kit from the e6 though some notable additions. These are set to include a panoramic sunroof and a larger central touchscreen among others.

byd m6 india launch soon 3 rows of seats panoramic sunroof carandbike 4

A Panoramic sunroof will be one of the new features on offer.

 

The additional features and third row of seats should make the eMAX 7 a lot more appealing to private buyers. The e6 for its part had originally arrived in India to cater to commercial fleet operators though it was eventually offered to private buyers as well.
 

Also read: BYD Plots Second SUV For India In 2025; Likely To Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo
 

byd m6 3 rows of seating carandbike 1

The eMAX 7 will be offered in both 6-seat and 7-seat layouts.

 

Also Read: More Affordable BYD Atto 3 50 kWh Launched In India At Rs 24.99 Lakh

 

Powertrain details are yet to be confirmed though BYD has said that the MPV will offer enhanced performance over its predecessor. The outgoing e6 featured a 71.7 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor good for 94 bhp and 180 Nm. The eMAX7 7 however could feature an upgraded powertrain in line with the BYD M6 - the name for the facelifted e6 in some global markets. The M6’s updated powertrain sees power and torque boosted to an Atto 3 rivalling 201 bhp and 310 Nm which could make the eMAX 7 notably peppier on the road. 

# BYD M6# BYD eMax 7# BYD eMAX 7# BYD eMAX 7 MPV# BYD e6 Electric MPV# BYD India# BYD# BYD e6# BYD e6 MPV# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • October marks the heart of the festive season and there is still plenty of new products still lined up for the Indian market.
    New Car Launches In October 2024: New Kia Carnival, Nissan Magnite Facelift And More
  • Carmaker says first 1,000 customers to book the EV by October 8 will be offered benefits of up to Rs 51,000 and complementary 7 kW or 3 kW chargers.
    BYD eMAX 7 Bookings Open On September 21
  • In conversation with carandbike, BYD India head Rajeev Chauhan confirmed the company’s fourth model line– following the introduction of the eMax 7 MPV – will be an SUV; likely to be positioned towards the premium end of the market.
    BYD Plots Second SUV For India In 2025; Likely To Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo
  • The eMAX 7 is essentially the facelifted version of the e6, which has been on sale here for three years
    BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV India Launch On October 8
  • The eMAX7 is essentially the rebadged BYD M6 sold in some global markets which is an upgraded e6 MPV.
    BYD e6 Facelift To Be Named eMAX 7 In India

Latest News

  • Prices for the motorcycle in Nepal will start from NPR 8,44,280 onwards, stretching up to NPR 9,69,455 for the F77 Mach 2 Recon.
    Ultraviolette Opens First International Dealership In Nepal
  • Images of the cabin allude to a host of new features as well as some mechanical changes.
    Upcoming MG Gloster Facelift Spied Testing; Provides First Look At Cabin
  • BMW Group India reports sales of over 10,000 units under the BMW brand with Mini sales accounting for a further 500 units.
    BMW Group India Reports Car Sales of 10,556 Units, Bikes Sales of 5,638 Units Till Sept 2024
  • Here’s how the Magnite facelift goes up against the pre-facelifted model on paper
    Nissan Magnite Facelift vs Old: What Are The Differences?
  • This scheme is offered with all models in Honda’s range, which currently consists of the Elevate, City and Amaze
    Honda Cars India Introduces New 7-Year, Unlimited Kilometre Extended Warranty
  • The benefits are being offered on vehicles such as the Venue, Grand i10 Nios, Exter and the i20
    Hyundai India Offering Benefits Of Up To Rs 80,000 On Cars and SUVs
  • The motorcycle is based on the next-generation 390 Adventure platform and will be unveiled along with other new KTM bikes at EICMA 2024
    Upcoming KTM 390 SMC R Supermoto Bike Spied On Test!
  • The journey will span 25,000 kilometers across 25 states
    Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle To Cover 25,000 KM Across India During 'Aerathon' Ride
  • Nissan has updated the variants of the Magnite facelift with new nomenclature and added more features.
    Nissan Magnite Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
  • Launched in September 2024, the prices for the Windsor range from Rs 13.50 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh
    MG Windsor EV Bags Over 15,000 Bookings On Day 1

Research More on BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

Expected Price : ₹ 25 - 30 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 8, 2024

Popular BYD Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • BYD eMAX 7 India Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What You Need To Know
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved