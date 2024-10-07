BYD eMAX 7 India Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What You Need To Know

BYD is set to launch the new eMAX 7 MPV in India tomorrow. The eMAX 7 is essentially the facelifted e6 MPV with BYD rechristening the model for the Indian market along with giving it a design refresh, packing in more features and now giving it a third row of seats. Bookings for the eMAX 7 are currently underway with BYD offering early buyers a host of incentives including complementary wall chargers.



The eMAX 7 gets sharper looks in line with other newer BYD models

On the design front, the eMAX 7 follows the family design theme of newer BYD models. The new slim headlamps and enclosed grille and sportier bumper give it a sharper look up front while round the back changes include a revised tail lamp design and new bumper.



Inside, the biggest update to the cabin is set to be the addition of a third row of seats. Unlike the five-seat-only e6, the eMAX 7 will offer seating for up to seven with the second row to be offered with either a bench or captain seats depending on the variant. On the feature front, the eMAX 7 will carry over a lot of the kit from the e6 though some notable additions. These are set to include a panoramic sunroof and a larger central touchscreen among others.

A Panoramic sunroof will be one of the new features on offer.

The additional features and third row of seats should make the eMAX 7 a lot more appealing to private buyers. The e6 for its part had originally arrived in India to cater to commercial fleet operators though it was eventually offered to private buyers as well.



The eMAX 7 will be offered in both 6-seat and 7-seat layouts.

Powertrain details are yet to be confirmed though BYD has said that the MPV will offer enhanced performance over its predecessor. The outgoing e6 featured a 71.7 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor good for 94 bhp and 180 Nm. The eMAX7 7 however could feature an upgraded powertrain in line with the BYD M6 - the name for the facelifted e6 in some global markets. The M6’s updated powertrain sees power and torque boosted to an Atto 3 rivalling 201 bhp and 310 Nm which could make the eMAX 7 notably peppier on the road.