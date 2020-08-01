Car Sales July 2020: Mahindra's Sales Down By 36%

Mahindra & Mahindra announced its sales results for July 2020 wherein the automaker's total volumes including domestic & exports stood at 25,678 units, witnessing a decline of 36 per cent as compared to 40,142 units sold during July 2019. As the carmaker is slowly recovering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Mahindra's total domestic sales stood at 24,211 units in July 2020 against 37,474 units sold in the corresponding month last year. While year-on-year sales volume dropped by 68 per cent, however, the automaker managed to record good sales compared to June 2020. Mahindra's sales for July saw a double-digit growth when compared to the 19,358 units that were sold in June this year.

Commenting on the sales, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “At Mahindra, we are happy to see a growing trend in our overall vehicle sales, buoyed by the continuing revival in demand, primarily in rural and semi-urban India. It is encouraging to see that the enquiry and booking levels in July are significantly higher compared to June, both for Utility Vehicles and Small Commercial Vehicles. As we ramp up production, the biggest challenge is on the supply side and working around these challenges is our top priority.”

Mahindra's passenger vehicle (PV) sales for July 2020 stood at 11,025 units, registering a decline of 34 per cent in year-on-year volumes with 16831 units sold in the same month last year. On the other hand, the utility vehicles continue to remain the largest contributor towards PV volumes with 10,898 units sold, seeing a drop of 32 per cent, year-on-year, while car sales stood at 127 units with a huge drop of 85 per cent (Y-o-Y).

The volumes in the Commercial Vehicle (CV) segment also saw a downward trend wherein sales dropped by 18 per cent with 13,103 units sold last month. The LCV segment continues to bring in the volumes for the brand with 12,978 units sold, while the Medium & Heavy Vehicles (M&HCV) category witnessed a 92 per cent drop year-on-year with just 55 units sold last month. The company sold only 83 units of three-wheeler in July when compared to the 4,674 units that were sold in July 2019. The company also reported a decline of 45 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in exports with just 1,467 units shipped in July 2020, in comparison to 2,668 units during the same month last year.

