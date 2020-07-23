2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing Again

Mahindra is all set to launch the all-new Thar around the festive season this year and we are seeing more of it in spy images as we are inching closer to its launch. Previously, the Thar has been spotted undergoing on-road testing. But the test mules which have been spotted this time around give a sense that testers at Mahindra are making the most of the monsoon, having some off-road fun with the upcoming Thar. We suspect that as unlike before the test mules this time have likely taken a plunge in the slush as they are heavily covered in mud.

The Mahindra Thar is likely to be more versatile and refined than its predecessor.

That shouldn't come as a surprise as the Mahindra Thar is one of the most potent off-roaders in the country, from where it also gets its cult status. Having said that, Mahindra confirms that the new Thar won't be as rudimentary as its predecessor and will be more refined and sophisticated in appeal, but without compromising on its off-roading credentials. In fact, it is not targeting any particular age group or set of buyers. The new Mahindra Thar is aimed to fit in the lifestyle of its owners and could be the first and only car in the family or one among others in the garage. In any case the idea is to up its versatility as a daily commuter that can also do shopping duties and of course can take on the rough without breaking a sweat, living up to the legacy of its predecessor.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar is likely to be powered by 2.2-litre BS6 diesel and petrol engines.

The new Mahindra Thar will retain the typical boxy silhouette, but it will look a lot different, bigger and bulbous compared to its predecessor. Other elements like LED taillights and daytime running lights ring surrounding the headlamps are also expected. The cabin will be reasonably upgraded as well and other than comfortable seats, it's also expected to be better equipped in terms of features. A touchscreen infotainment system, auto climate control, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors and speed alert system among others are expected to be on offer as well. Under the hood, we expect to get a choice of petrol and diesel engines in the new Thar. The petrol motor is likely to be the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mStallion engine and the diesel could be the 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine. Both engines are expected to be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while there will be an optional automatic transmission as well.

