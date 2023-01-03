Upcoming Car Launches In January 2023

The year 2023 has begun and the Indian auto industry is all set to begin the new year with a bang. The month of January itself is filled with multiple launches and event, including the Delhi Auto Expo, which is set to return this year after a hiatus of 3 years. As for new launches, from SUVs to electric vehicles to luxury cars, the industry will witness the arrival of more than 10 new cars this month, and here’s the complete list.

New MG Hector

Morris Garages India will be launching the new Hector SUV in January 2023, and will likely be one of the first cars to go on sale in the new year. The new Hector will come with a host of visual updates, along with new features and tech. MG has already revealed the cabin of the new Hector earlier this year, which comes with a cleaner layout and a new, larger 14-inch touchscreen display. Engine options are yet to be confirmed, though we expect the Hector facelift to continue with the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel and the 1.5-litre petrol mills from the current model.

Mahindra Thar 2WD

Mahindra too will be bringing in the two-wheel drive (2WD) version of the Thar this year, and the SUV is likely to go on sale in India this month itself. Based on leaked images and videos, the SUV has already reached some dealerships which indicates an imminent launch. Now, this is simply a variant addition to the Thar line-up, however the SUV will come with new engines, including a smaller 1.5-litre diesel motor. More details about the SUV will be released at the time of its launch.

Mahindra XUV400

In January 2023, Mahindra is also expected to launch the all-electric XUV400 . Based on the fossil fuel powered XUV300, which is already on sale in India, the Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV will come with revised design and styling along with a slightly larger footprint over its subcompact sibling. The all-electric XUV400 is powered by a 148 bhp electric motor paired with a 39.4 kWh battery pack. The electric motor has a peak torque output of 310 Nm and can propel the SUV up to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds. Mahindra claims that the XUV400 will have a range of up to 456 km per charge and comes equipped with a single-pedal drive feature. Mahindra will launch its all-electric SUV in January 2023 with deliveries to commence later in the same month.

Hyundai IONIQ 5

Hyundai India too will be launching its flagship electric SUV, the IONIQ 5 , this month at the 2023 Auto Expo. The IONIQ 5 is built on the E-GMP platform, which also underpins the Kia EV6. Globally, the IONIQ 5 is offered in two variants - the 58 kWh battery pack version available in a rear-wheel drive setup, and a bigger 72.6 kWh battery model with an AWD option. We expect only the latter will be offered in India. We have already brought you our exclusive review of the Hyundai IONIQ 5, which you can find on the car&bike website.

Citroen ëC3 Electric

Citroën too will bring in its first electric vehicle, the ëC3 Electric hatchback this year, and we expect it arrive in January 2023. It will be the first electric vehicle from the company in India, and we had brought you exclusive information that it will be launched in India before March 2023. Like the regular petrol-powered C3, the electric hatchback will also be manufactured locally. While the carmaker has not revealed much yet, based on spy photos, the ëC3 Electric will look similar to the petrol-powered C3, save for some new EV-specific styling elements. Right now, there is no information about the EV’s technical specifications, and we believe it is too soon to speculate anything.

Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet 4Matic+

Among luxury car brands, Mercedes-Benz India will be the first to launch a model in 2023, and it will be the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet 4Matic+. The performance spec convertible car will be launched on January 6, and it will come as a completely built up (CBU) model. The new-gen Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet 4Matic+ will arrive in its most powerful avatar, powered by a 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder twin-turbo petrol motor in its mild-hybrid avatar, assisted by the electric motor. The engine will belt out 429 bhp and 520 Nm or peak torque, including 21 bhp and 249 Nm sourced from the integrated starter generator.

BMW X1

The new-gen BMW X1 made it global debut last year, and the Bavarian carmaker is all set to launch the SUV in India this month. Compered to it predecessor, the new-gen X1 has grown in size and will come with new design and styling. The cabin too follows in line with BMW’s latest small cars with a freestanding display stretching from behind the steering to the centre console housing the digital gauge cluster and infotainment touchscreen.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Facelift

BMW India too is gearing up to launch a bunch of new models in January, and that includes the 2023 3 Series Gran Limousine facelift. The upcoming sedan comes with refreshed design and styling along with an updated and more upmarket cabin. The updated 3 Series gets a sharper design with more prominent grille, reworked headlamps and bumpers while the cabin now follows the design seen in the BMW i4 with a free-standing curved display sitting atop the dashboard housing the gauge cluster and infotainment touchscreen. In terms of engines, expect the updated car to come with a pair of four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. The cars will be launched during the BMW Joy Town event, on January 7, 2023.

BMW 7 Series & i7

BMW is set to bring the new generation of its flagship limousine, the 7 Series to India this month, and the car is set to arrive in both internal combustion and all-electric spec. Along with new design and styling, BMW has given notable focus to technology, especially within the cabin. The new design dash houses a free-standing display housing the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch touchscreen and touch-sensitive controls replacing the physical buttons on the centre console. The highlight for the rear is the optional 31.3-inch 8k theatre screen that tucks away into the roof with each passenger also getting a touchscreen built into the doors to control in-car functions. In terms of engine expect the new-gen 7 Series to come with a pair on in-line six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines with the all-electric i7 also on the cards.

BMW X7 Facelift

The BMW X7 received a mid-life cycle update in 2022 bringing with it updated engines, styling and more tech. The revised front fascia gets a design in-line with the new 7 Series with the SUV now packing in mild-hybrid tech across all engine options. Inside the cabin features the latest iDrive system from BMW along with a single-piece curved display housing the digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch touchscreen. Expect engine options to include a pair of six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines though BMW could also offer the performance-focused M60i as well.