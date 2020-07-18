New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra Thar Hardtop Variant Spotted Testing Again

The new Mahindra Thar off-road SUV is expected to be launched in India in October 2020. Ahead of the launch, the SUV yet again has been spied testing draped in heavy camouflage.

The new-gen Mahindra Thar will be bigger and more feature loaded than the predecessor

Highlights

  • New Mahindra Thar was expected to go on sale in April this year
  • The SUV will be launched in both hard top and soft top versions
  • The new-gen Thar will come with a host of exterior & interior updates

The new upcoming Mahindra Thar off-road SUV is one of the highly awaited products from the house of Mahindra. We told you that the company will launch the SUV in India by October this year.  The SUV has been spotted multiple times while doing rounds amid the nationwide lockdown. For the first time, the SUV will come with a factory-fitted hard-top roof and previous spy shots have already confirmed this. Now, new images featuring a hardtop version have surfaced on the net, giving us a much clearer picture of the second-generation of the Mahindra Thar. Though the heavy camouflage does conceal the details, it is safe to assume that the off-roader seems to be production-ready.

Also Read: New-Gen Mahindra Thar To Be Launched In October

New Mahindra Thar will come with a host of exterior & interior updates

By taking a closer look at the spy images, we can safely assume that the prototype could be a hardtop base variant as it misses out on the front, rear LEDs, and gets steel rims. Additionally, the side-step is also missing from the test vehicle. Also, the door handles on the off-roader are not camouflaged. On the contrary, the door handles on the top-end hardtop variant were fully camouflaged, suggesting that it could be limited to the top-end hardtop models only.

Previously leaked images have revealed that the top-spec models will come shod with 5-spoke 18-inch alloys. The SUV will continue to boast a boxy design with round headlamps, LED DRLs, heavy bumpers, a long clam-shell bonnet, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, LED taillight and among others.

Also Read: Exclusive: Next-Gen Mahindra Thar Launch Soon After The Lockdown Ends

2020 Thar SUV continues to get its spare wheel mounted on the rear door.

The soon-to-be-launched new-generation Mahindra Thar is expected to be offered in both petrol and diesel versions. The diesel is likely to get the new BS6 compliant 2.2-litre mHawk engine, while the petrol models could be powered by the 2.0-litre turbocharged mStallion motor. Both engines are likely to come with a six-speed manual gearbox and an optional 6-speed torque converter.

The new-gen Thar is expected to be launched in the price bracket of ₹ 10 lakh to 14 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will take on the rivals such as Force Gurkha and forthcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

