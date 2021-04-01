Car Sales March 2021: Toyota Sells 15,001 Cars Last Month; Sees 7% MoM Growth

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has released the monthly sales numbers for March 2021, and last month the company sold 15,001 units. Compared to February 2021, when the company's total sales in the domestic market stood at 14,075 units, Toyota witnessed a nearly 7 per cent increase in Month-on-Month (MoM) sales. At the same time, the Japanese carmaker also saw a Year-on-Year growth of 114 per cent, as against 7,023 units sold in March 2020. However, one has to consider the fact that it was in March 2020 that the Government of India announced a nation-wide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic. So, the stark growth in sales is an anomaly.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) sold 15,001 units in the domestic market in March 2021

Commenting on the month's performance, Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President at Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "We have been able to sustain the growth momentum as we closed the last quarter registering a 73 per cent growth in domestic sales, when compared to the sales in the corresponding period last year (Jan- Mar 2020). In fact, last month witnessed the highest ever domestic sales in the month of March since 2013, helping us clock 114 per cent growth over wholesales compared to March 2020. Our sales performance in the last quarter proved to be better than the sales in the festive season of the third quarter (Oct-Dec 2021), clocking a growth of 42 per cent.

Toyota feels that this growth is driven by the popularity of the brand and demand for the Innova Crysta facelift and the Fortuner facelift

Toyota India says that the demand for personal mobility continues to grow, as the company has witnessed a surge in both enquiries and customer orders. The carmaker feels that this growth is driven by the popularity of the brand and demand for the Innova Crysta facelift and the Toyota Fortuner facelift, which also includes the new Legender variant.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.