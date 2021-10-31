Car Sales October 2021: Toyota's Sales Stay Flat At 12,440 Units

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported its sales for the month of October 2012. The company's wholesales stood at 12,440 units in October this year, as opposed to 12,373 units sold during the same period last year. Sales remained flat for the manufacturer year-on-year but did see a 34 per cent hike when compared to September 2021 when 9284 units were sold. The automaker also revealed that the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner continue to be the biggest products in terms of sales, while the more expensive Toyota Vellfire has been doing well too.

Commenting on the sales, V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, "Demand in the market has been robust in the last few months and this can be attributed to various factors besides pent up demand. Customer orders too have been on a constant rise, restoring normalcy in demand trends when compared to pre-Covid times. In the month of October, we have been able to register a 34 per cent growth when compared to our sales in September 2021. Our cumulative wholesales from January to October has also reported a growth of 78 per cent, when compared to sales in the corresponding period last year."

The Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner continue to be strong sellers for the automaker

Between January and October this year, Toyota India sold 106,993 units, as against 60,116 units sold during the same period last year. Speaking further, Sigamani said, "The Glanza and the Urban Cruiser are garnering good booking orders and we are working towards immediately catering to the pending orders in these segments." The company also retails the Camry Hybrid in the country.

Toyota is now gearing up to launch its new compact sedan having discontinued the Yaris. The new offering reportedly will be called the Belta. This will be the re-badged Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the third product to be sold by Toyota under the Suzuki-Toyota partnership. The Toyota Rumion is also lined up for launch and that's the rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The company recently trademarked the name in the country.