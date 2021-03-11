carandbike Awards 2021: Luxury Car Of The Year

The luxury car market saw some stellar launches last year with quite a few model launches from the German brands. The new-generation Audi A8 L finally went on sale last year almost a couple of years after its global unveil and the German carmaker was also quick enough to introduce the new-generation Audi RS7. BMW also launched the new 8 Series Gran Coupe in India last year which came in as a replacement for the 6 Series Gran Coupe.

Audi A8 L

The 2020 Audi A8 L is only offered in the long wheelbase (L) version in India.

The Audi A8 L is the German carmaker's flagship sedan in India, and the new-generation model that was launched in India, in February 2020, is the long-wheelbase model. Based on the Prologue concept, showcased in 2016, the new Audi A8 is bold, sporty and loaded with a host of smart and luxury features. Upfront the A8 comes with Audi's signature single-frame grille, which in this case, comes sporting horizontal chrome slats, flanked by a pair of HD Matrix LED headlights. The car comes an upright front end, a high shoulder line, and a gently inclined rear. The profile flaunts the long footprint of the cars with clean straight-lined that runs along the shoulder, and it comes with a set of 19-inch alloy wheels. The rear section of the car features the new LED taillamps which are connected by the LED stripe and a muscular bumper with reflectors.

The premium appeal and flush finish is extended even to the front.

The A8's cabin, on the other hand, has also gone through a host of changes and offers a range of smart and modern equipment that have kicked things a notch higher. The car gets a new and improved infotainment system and carmaker's popular Virtual Cockpit is now part of standard fitment. There are hardly any knobs or buttons for in-car controls and almost everything is accessed by the two screens placed on the centre console. As the car will be mainly a chauffeur-driven vehicle, the A8 L also gets the optional relaxation seat which features options for adjustment as well as a footrest, on the backrest, of the front passenger seat. The rear seat passenger can control all the function with the dedicated touchscreen panel attached to the centre console and then there is the little refrigerator integrated between the two seats. Other features include - a two-part panoramic sunroof, virtual cockpit, wireless charging at the front and rear, foot massage function and embedded e-sim that enables connected car functionality.

The rear is a perfect lounge to relax on the way back after a hectic day at work.

Like all new Audi models launched in India, the A8L too is petrol only and comes with a BS6 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, petrol engine coupled with an electric motor. It puts out 336 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque and can pull the car to triple-digit speeds in 5.7 seconds.

Audi RS7 Sportback

The Audi RS7 gets a 4.0-litre, V8 engine under its hood.

The new-generation Audi RS7 Sportback too went on sale last year and it looks very sharp and sexy. The 2020 Audi RS7 draws power from the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that belts out 591 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends powers to all four wheels via the quattro all-wheel-drive system. The RS7 Sportback is fast and sprints from 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds. At the same time, it also gets a 48V mild-hybrid system along with Cylinder-On-Demand (COD) technology to improve efficiency. The car has an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph, which can be further increased to 280 kmph with the optional Dynamic package or 305 kmph with the Dynamic Plus package. The car also comes with an adaptive suspension, multiple drive modes while the rear spoiler rises at speeds above 100 kmph for additional downforce.

The new Audi RS7 clocks triple-digit speeds in just 3.6 seconds.

Visually, the 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback has seen massive improvements over its predecessor. The design language is sharper carrying over the distinctive coupe roofline on the model. The front sports LED Matrix headlights, massive blacked-out front grille, large air intakes and flared wheel arches. The rear profile sports the new single-piece brake light that runs from one end to the other, while the bumper sports large exhaust tips with an integrated diffuser. The new RS7 Sportback rides on 21-inch alloy wheels, which can be upsized to 22-inch units.

Inside, the new Audi RS7 Sportback is covered in Alcantara leather-wrapped steering wheel, Nappa leather upholstery, RS sports seats, Head-Up Display (HUD), aluminium paddle shifters, panoramic sunroof, and more. There's also a Virtual Cockpit instrument console, 750-watt Bang & Olufsen 16-speaker audio system. The 2020 RS7 Sportback is offered in 13 colours and five matte-finish paintjobs.

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is a replacement for the 6 Series.

The new BMW 8 Series is offered in India in two variants - 840i Gran Coupe and 840i Gran Coupe M Sport Edition, The 8 Series is essentially a replacement for the 6 Series, and it's globally offered in Coupe, Convertible and the Gran Coupe body styles. India, however, only gets the 8 Series Gran Coupe and the performance-spec M8 Coupe. Globally, the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe comes in four powertrain options - 840i, 840i xDrive, M850i xDrive, and 840d xDrive. However, India only gets the entry-level 840i version that is powered by a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine that makes 333 bhp at 5,000-6,500 rpm and develops a peak torque of 500 Nm between 1,600-4,500 rpm. The motor comes mated to an 8-Speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels, propelling the car to go from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.2 seconds, before hitting the top speed of 250 kmph.

The new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is sold in two variants.

Upfront the car comes with the new kidney-shaped twin grille with chrome borders and vertical slats adding that imposing stance, flanked by a pair of sweptback LED headlamps, and a wide central airdam. While the base model gets adaptive LED headlamps, the M Sport variant gets BMW Laserlight with 3 levels LED lights with low-beam, high-beam and high-beam headlights with a laser module. The two variants of the car get a set of 18- and 19-inch light-alloy wheels respectively, while the ORVMs are heated and electrically operable. The distinctive coupe-style sloping roofline certainly makes it stand out and at the rear, the car features sleek, wraparound LED taillamps and a sculpted bumper with a rear diffuser and chrome elements around the dual exhaust system. The car also gets an automatic tailgate.

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe has a sumptuous, luxurious cabin

Inside, the 8 Series Gran Coupe gets a 4-seater configuration, since the central tunnel carries through and meets the rear seat to offer a small console with climate control, 2 USB C charge points and the AC vents for the rear passengers. The car also gets BMW's Live Cockpit with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch high-resolution display for infotainment, equipped with wireless Appel CarPlay, navigation with 3D maps, iDrive Touch with handwriting recognition and direct access buttons, gesture control, voice command and an integrated 32GB hard drive for maps and audio files.

Other features include - a 360-degree camera (optional), parking assistant, camera and ultrasound-based park distance control (PDC) system in front and rear with reversing assistant, a rearview camera, and telephony with wireless charging with extended functionality. In terms of safety, the car comes with 8 airbags, ABS with Brake Assist, and an Attentiveness Assistant that functions from 70 kmph and higher, analysing the driving behaviour of the driver, and suggesting when to take a break in the control display. Additionally, the car also gets - automatic braking after crash function, run-flat tyres, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), ISOFIX child seat mounting, rear outward seats and Tyre Pressure Indicator among others.

