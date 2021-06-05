COVID-19 Second Wave: Toyota India Provides Oxygen Concentrators To Karnataka Government

In a bid to support the Karnataka government and State Health Department in the fight against the second COVID-19 wave, Toyota India has handed over oxygen concentrators to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka B S Yediyurappa in the presence of Hon'ble Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education of Karnataka, Dr. K Sudhakar. To date, the company has handed more than 50 oxygen concentrators to the Government of Karnataka. It is making efforts to provide 80 more units in the future. The automaker has also announced the extension of its support to ensure maximum reach of the vaccination drive by enabling a transportation facility for the Health Department of Ramanagara District.

Also Read: Toyota, Honda Temporarily Halt Production In Malaysia Due To COVID-19 Lockdown​

Toyota India is also working to provide oxygen concentrators to the Uttar Pradesh Police Department

Dr. K Sudhakar, Hon'ble Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education of Karnataka, present on the occasion said, "The Government and related health authorities have displayed great agility and resilience in curtailing the situation and announcing measures that kept pace with the ever changing situation. The support we received from all quarters especially corporates were very encouraging and further aided our efforts to ensure wider access to the medical facilities. TKM has always been a great source of support in enabling various community initiatives in the region thus complementing our focused efforts. The current contribution will foster the urgent treatment requirements amid the current pandemic and in the coming future."

Talking about the initiative, Vikram Gulati, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Governance, TKM, said, "Since the onset of the pandemic, Toyota has been proactively responding to the crisis according to the needs of the people and society. It is our topmost priority to support and provide necessary assistance to our local communities to sail through the crisis at this hour of need. As a responsible corporate, we will continue to analyze the emerging needs and come up with counter measures to help the relevant Government departments. We truly hope that with the consistent and integrated efforts of the Government and stakeholders, the crisis will pass soon."

Toyota India has handed over medical equipment at various Government of Karnataka facilities in Ramanagara district

The carmaker is also working to provide oxygen concentrators to the Uttar Pradesh Police Department besides teaming up with industry bodies towards swiftly building healthcare infrastructure for the treatment of the COVID-19 patients in Karnataka. The company recently also handed over medical equipment including oxygen concentrators for treating critical patients at various Government of Karnataka facilities in Ramanagara district.

Toyota has also provided Ambu bags, bedside monitors, oximeters, glucometers, masks, sanitisers and other essential materials to the District Health Officer of Ramanagara for their immediate requirements. Additionally, the company also extended support by providing masks and sanitisers to the Police and other Government Departments of Bangalore and Ramanagara.