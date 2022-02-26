Customisation of Cars- All You Need To Know!

Customisation refers to any change made to the car that wasn't in the original build made by the manufacturer. That can involve changing the exterior paint, the interior fabrics or something as significant as changing the engine for an updated model. Customisation is a choice that the user makes to make the car more unique and personal. Three major automobile manufacturers come to mind when customisation is mentioned – BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche.

BMW Individual & BMW Individual Manufaktur

The BMW Individual customisation provides the customer with a massive range of choices. The paint colours can be changed to those that come through factory order only. They are not easy to find in, say, a dealer lot. The owner can also customise the interior and the colour of the leather. Basic customisations like wheel-design changes or satin finish for windows are also allowed. These customisations are generally found in larger BMW vehicles.

BMW Individual Manufaktur takes the customisation up a notch. Personal preferences like – changing the colour of the exterior or the leather colour can be changed at will to match whatever the customer chooses. Custom logos or messages can be embroidered too under the Maunfaktur program. These customisations are hand-made.

Mercedes Designo & Mercedes Designo Manufaktur

There are several customisations to choose from. The list includes – a change in exterior paint according to factory ordered colours, interior trim elements and unique fabrics that can be used for the roof. Mercedes-Maybach range cars provided their two-tone paints and extended options for the leather.

Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur

The exclusive manufaktur has an even broader range of customisation options for the customers. The colour range for the exterior is huge. The program provides a one-off opportunity for interior colour changes (that is, in addition to the extended range of colour choices Porsche already provides). The wheel rims can be customised into a certain colour as per the owner's needs.

The wood used for the interior trim pieces can also be selected by the customer; even the texture can be customised according to the customer's needs.

Porsche also allows components like taillight casings to be modified (such as making the casings transparent).

Photo Credit: pixabay.com

List of cars that are best suited for customisations

Apart from these three major companies, a few select models are suitable for customisation. The list includes: