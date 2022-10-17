Diwali 2022: Ampere Rolls Out Special Offers Across Electric Scooter Range For The Festive Season

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Ltd (GEMPL), has rolled out special offers for the Ampere electric scooter range for the festive season. The 'Ampere Go Electric Fest' brings a number of special benefits including 95 per cent financing on the electric scooter lineup, a low 8.25 per cent interest rate per annum, attractive deals on vehicle exchange and additional benefits of up to Rs. 2,500. Customers also stand a chance to test ride and win the Magnus EX electric scooter as part of the festive offers.

Speaking about rolling out new offers for the festive period, Sanjay Behl, CEO & Executive Director, GEMPL said, "With Ampere Go Electric Fest, customers can avail of all the exciting offers and finance schemes to own an Ampere Electric Scooter this festive season and begin their electric journey. At GEMPL, we are committed to spurring EV adoption and ushering India towards a sustainable and greener future."

The Ampere Magnus EX is the company's flagship offering and customers stand a chance to win the electric scooter upon taking a test ride

Furthermore, government and corporate employees get special benefits for the festive season, as the company aims to make its electric vehicle range widely accessible. The special benefits have been rolled out across all Ampere dealerships across the country and are valid till October 31, 2022.

At present, Ampere retails two electric scooters - Magnus EX and Reo Plus. The Ampere Magnus EX gets a 2.1 kW motor with a 60V, 38.25AH advanced lithium battery. The model promises a range of 80-100 km on a single charge. The Ampere Reo Plus uses a 250 Watt BLDC motor and is a low-speed scooter topping out at 25 kmph. It promises a range of 58 km on a single charge. The Magnus EX is priced at Rs. 77,249, while the Reo Plus is priced at Rs. 61,999. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.