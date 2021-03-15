carandbike logo
Do Kids Know More Than Adults About Road Safety?

On an average 7 per cent of your time every day is spent in the car. 190 hours a year and if you're going to be out on the road for that long a time, you need to know more about being safe in the carriage that takes you where you want to.

It turns out, children are more of a stickler than adults when it comes to road safety expand View Photos
It turns out, children are more of a stickler than adults when it comes to road safety

Highlights

  • Road Safety is something we all ought to take more seriously
  • Kids seem to have a better grasp of road safety than adults
  • Hyundai's 'Be The Better Guy' campaign champions the cause of Road Safety

Road Safety! How many of us actually know about it? A lot of you might raise your hand, have a smug look on your face and say, yes we do, but given the number of incidents we see on the road accidents, road rage honking and what not, clearly a lot remains to be known.

(Road Safety is something that we all claim to know about, but it doesn't hurt to refresh one's memory from time to time)

There are quite a few schools in the country who have taken it upon themselves to teach children about road safety and that has had a significant impact on the way children view the road. So, given this situation we felt, who better to ask about road safety than a bunch of kids below the age of 10 because we thought if they know more about road safety at this age, they will eventually be good drivers too.

(Four kids, five questions and all kids answered all the questions correctly)

We had four youngsters who gave this challenge a go. Tvisha Nathani is 5 years old and she loves to sing, dance and watch YouTube. Next up was Mishika Varshney who is 8 years old and enjoys to draw and paint. Then there's Adwit Anand who is 8 years old he loves to read and play football. Finally, there was Aditi Wasekar, and this 7 year old, loves to play dance and eat. Clearly none of them can drive but they all love to go for a long drive with their parents and yes, insist that their parents wear seat belts at the front, and they buckle themselves up at the back.

Newsbeep
(Always pay utmost importance to Road Safety)

So, we were going to ask these safety conscious children a few questions, some of which you might have encountered when you were giving your driving license test and let's see how many of them, they get right. So, here's your 'are you better than a fifth grader' moment. So, we asked these safety conscious children a few questions, some of which you might have encountered when you were giving your driving license test and let's see how many of them, they get right. So, here's your 'are you better than a fifth grader' moment.

We asked them -

  1. How do you cross the road?
  2. What should you do when the light turns yellow?
  3. What is the use of the zebra crossing?
  4. Why should you switch off the car engine at a red light?
  5. What is the correct way of wearing a mask?

Well, the answers to them were given without a moment's hesitation. So, could you crack them all like these kids? Well, if you're answer is no then let us enlighten you with what the children said

Answers

  1. You Look Left and Right to check for any oncoming traffic. If you are a kid then hold the hands of an adult when crossing.
  2. You slow down and stop the car.
  3. The Zebra crossing is used to cross the road and cars should stop before it if people are trying to cross.
  4. Switching off a car at a red light saves fuel in the car and also helps curb pollution.
  5. The correct way of wearing a mask is to cover the nose and mouth properly.

So, now that you have all the answers, it's time to read up and talk to others more about safety because you can be the better guy in your family.

