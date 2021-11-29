Do Racing Games Improve Your Real-Life Driving?

In recent times, after the advancements in simulation and controls, the gaming world does make a successful attempt in emulating real-world physics accurately.

Realistic driving under realistic conditions

Significant development in graphics and controls in game franchises like Forza, Need For Speed and Gran Tourismo that are based on street racing do help the players learn about driving on the streets and amidst traffic. These games let the player experience driving on varied road conditions like wet roads, sand, snow or grass accurately. The ‘free run' or similar modes on offer in these games let the players explore various driving scenarios in the game.

Such high level graphics coupled with new developed hardware accessories like steering wheel, pedal set and gear shifters with real time feedback from the game help the player get close to realistic driving experience. Advancements in the accessories and game controls has given rise to some ultra-realistic simulation rigs. These rigs are the closest you can get to driving on the road. Previously used for training track drivers, due to their increased availability and compatibility, these rigs are also used by high end gamers.

Shorter Learning Curve

Studies have showed that advanced gamers playing on a simulation rig were able to complete well timed laps of race tracks in controlled environments. This was possible and allowed only after these players were given basic training in real world driving. Though the same studies also revealed that the concerned driver was unable to handle the physical exhaustion which came after driving on the track. Some players do claim that playing racing games has helped them reduce the learning curve while learning to drive. They also claim that racing games helped them in learning about car dynamics, understanding the relation between road surface and car handling.

Though we have observed that gaming does help with real life driving, we must also understand that no simulation rig or game practice can ever replace taking physical driving lessons. It must also be taken into consideration that unlike simulation games, spirited driving is fatal and life threatening in reality.