Ducati Announces Price Hike From January 2022

Ducati has announced an increase in prices of all the Italian brand's motorcycles from January 1, 2022 in India. The revised prices will come into effect across all models and variants of the vehicle, across the country and will be applicable on all 9 official Ducati dealerships across India, the company said in a statement. The hike in prices has been brought on by increase in material, production and logistics costs, Ducati said, including greater expenses of other natural substances. The increase in prices will be on the ex-showroom prices of all Ducati motorcycles, the company announced.

Also Read: Ducati DesertX Adventure Bike Globally Unveiled

The new Ducati Monster is an extremely likeable motorcycle. It has enough performance, razor-sharp handling, and offers a platform for an entertaining outing at a track, and will offer an easy and accessible platform for new riders.

Ducati India has recently launched its flagship superbike, the Ducati Panigale V4 SP. The Ducati Hypermotard 950, as well as the limited-edition Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse have also been launched in India, bringing Ducati's entire range of motorcycles to India. Ducati has globally unveiled its new adventure bike, the Ducati DesertX, powered by the 937 cc, Testastretta L-twin engine, which makes 108 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 92 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The DesertX is also likely to be introduced in India as a 2022 model.

Also Read: 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 Unveiled With More Power

The Ducati Multistrada V2 and V2 S will be launched in India, sometime in the first quarter of 2022.

According to Ducati India, all new MY22 models will be launched in India, starting from January 2022. Ducati is also gearing up to introduce Ducati Riding Experience activities in India. The Ducati Multistrada V2 is another model which is to be launched in India in 2022, along with the updated 2022 Ducati Panigale V4, Ducati Streetfighter V2, and the updated Streetfighter V4.