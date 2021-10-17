Ducati Resumes Factory Tours At Borgo Panigale

Guided tours inside the Ducati Factory have resumed from October 2021, after having been discontinued due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Ducati Museum re-opened with pandemic safety regulations in place in May 2021, but the factory had not been open for tours, until now. Visitors during the factory tour will have the opportunity to walk through the production lines, observing what goes inside the factory where Ducati motorcycles are created. The tours are guided and can be booked on Mondays and Fridays of each week.

The Ducati Factory tours have been re-opened for the public from October 2021.

Three separate morning tour slots are open, as well as three afternoon slots. Online booking is on the dedicated platform for both factory tours and Museum visits. In order to ensure the safety and health protection of visitors and workers, access to the facility will be possible by reservation only during the hours indicated with a limited number of entries. The presentation of a valid EU Digital COVID Certificate is mandatory, with the exception of children under 12 years and people unfit for vaccination with a medical certificate, Ducati announced in a press statement.

The ticket for the Ducati Museum tour is 17 Euros (around Rs. 1,840), while a combined Museum and Factory tour ticket is for 32 Euros (approximately Rs. 2,785), and will be a day-long tour. For high school students, Ducati is also opening its interactive Physics in Motion laboratory (Fisica in Moto) back up to kids who want to learn about physics in the context of Ducati motorcycles and engines.