EICMA 2021: 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 And 650 LT Break Cover

The new-generation 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 and 650 LT have been officially unveiled. The bikes were showcased at the ongoing EICMA 2021 motor show, and both come with significant updates in terms of styling, creature comforts and tech. However, with regards to the technical specifications like engine and chassis, both the 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 And 650 LT largely remain unchanged. Having said that, the motorcycle looks much sharper now with bold character lines, a new tail section and subtle graphics.

In terms of updates, the motorcycles now come with more aggressively positioned LED headlights, and a new four-way adjustable windshield. The shield offers riders a way to adjust airflow, with four-position settings available to choose from. The settings vary the height of the shield in 1-inch increments with 3 inches of total adjustability and can be selected using a release button below the TFT screen. The more touring-oriented Kawasaki Versys 650 LT now comes with new Kawasaki quick-release 28-liter saddlebags and handguards as standard equipment.

The 2022 Versys 650 comes in two colour options - Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black, and the Candy Lime Green/Metallic Flat Spark Black/Metallic Spark Black option. The 2022 Versys 650 LT, on the other hand, is only offered in Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black colour option. In the features department, the bikes get a new 4.3-inch full-colour fully-digital TFT display, which includes a digital speedometer, tachometer, gear position indicator, fuel gauge, odometer, dual tripmeters, fuel consumption, range, service reminders, and more. The display can also be paired to a compatible smartphone device and the Kawasaki Rideology app.

Mechanically, the new 2022 Versys 650 range now gets traction control for the first time. The KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control) uses several data inputs to dial in optimal traction, offering two modes. Mode 1 is the least intrusive, while Mode 2 kicks in earlier to reduce engine output when excessive wheelspin is detected. The traction control can also be disabled via a switch located on the handlebar. Powering the Versys 650 range is the same 649cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine that is tuned to make about 64.8 bhp and 60.7 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bikes continue to get the same steel frame with suspension duties handled by 41 mm long-travel from Showa, and a single offset laydown shock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by dual 300 mm discs up front and 250 mm single disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS as standard.