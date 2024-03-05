Elvis Presley-Themed Triumph Bonneville T120 Auctioned For $20,000

A special Triumph Bonneville T120 with a matching Gibson Les Paul guitar was recently auctioned at the Amelia Island Auction held by Bonhams Cars for $20,000. The motorcycle was painted in a special colour scheme that paid tribute to the ‘king of rock and roll’ Elvis Presley. The auction proceeds will go to the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation.

The Triumph Bonneville T120 featured a custom design by award-winning custom artist J Daar. The design is inspired by the original 'Memphis Mafia' Triumphs and the Bonneville Desert Sled that featured in the 1968 flick Stay Away, Joe. The specially customised Bonneville also drew influences from Elvis’ iconic 1968 Comeback Special look finished in red, silver and gold.

The matching Les Paul guitar, donated by Gibson, was also customised by the artist and was offered for sale with the motorcycle. The guitar also takes inspiration from Elvis’ history when the rockstar rehearsed for the 1968 Comeback special and played the guitar, which he then gifted to his chef.

Elvis Presley was a motorcyclist at heart and was known for his love for two wheels as much as everything else. He was particularly fond of Triumphs having had his first run with a brand new Triumph T120 Bonneville in 1965, which belonged to his friend Jerry Schilling. The story goes that Elvis rode one while taking a break from filming and was impressed with the bike enough to tell his transportation manager Alan Fortis, to "order one for all the guys, but...it has to be tonight!" Motorcycle dealers Bill Robertson & Sons delivered seven Triumphs to Elvis and his friends the same night in Bel Air.