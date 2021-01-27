New Cars and Bikes in India
search

F1: Aston Martin Trolls Mercedes On Twitter Over Hamilton Contract  

Aston Martin's new recruit Vettel, of course, joins as the second most successful driver on the grid after Mercedes's Hamilton

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The contract saga around Hamilton residing with Mercedes has become a joke expand View Photos
The contract saga around Hamilton residing with Mercedes has become a joke

Highlights

  • Aston Martin's social media team took the mickey out of Mercedes
  • Mercedes still hasn't offered a contract to Sir Lewis Hamilton
  • Aston Martin was sharing a video of Vettel entering the factory

Aston Martin's Twitter handle is having some cheeky fun with the Mercedes social media team on a post where the legendary British team welcomes in its latest scout, Sebastian Vettel, who joins them after a 6-year stint with Scuderia Ferrari. "Oh, really? You're missing out. Unless you don't really like updates about drivers, of course," tweeted the Aston Martin account. "Drop the Seb content and we'll follow back," replied the Mercedes account. To which Aston Martin had a savage response trolling the silver arrows about the delay in the announcement of their second driver which most believe will be 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton who has been with the team since 2013. 

"Drop the Lewis announcement and we'll drop the Seb content," tweeted the former Racing Point marquee. If one would believe Eddie Jordon who founded the team that's morphed into Aston Martin, the defending world champion could be signing a deal within a week, in January itself. 

Newsbeep

Lewis Hamilton has reportedly made some steep demands for the renewal of the contract which have not pleased the Daimler management. That being said, Mercedes F1 CEO and co-owner Toto Wolff recently said that some legal curveballs have delayed the contract which will be closed before the start of winter testing. Aston Martin is clearly trolling Mercedes over the awkward situation. 

0 Comments

Aston Martin's new recruit Vettel, of course, joins as the second most successful driver on the grid after Hamilton and actually reached 4-world titles before Hamilton when he was with Red Bull between 2009-2014. 

cna8rho

Hamilton and Vettel have been rivals but have often expressed great mutual admiration for each other 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

Gib 300x600
x
2021 Jeep Compass vs Hyundai Tucson vs MG Hector vs Tata Harrier: Price Comparison
2021 Jeep Compass vs Hyundai Tucson vs MG Hector vs Tata Harrier: Price Comparison
Tata Safari Pre-Bookings To Open From February 4
Tata Safari Pre-Bookings To Open From February 4
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.99 Lakh
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.99 Lakh
Skoda Kushaq Compact SUV To Make World Debut In March 2021, Engine And Features Details Out
Skoda Kushaq Compact SUV To Make World Debut In March 2021, Engine And Features Details Out
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities