F1: Aston Martin Trolls Mercedes On Twitter Over Hamilton Contract  

Aston Martin's Twitter handle is having some cheeky fun with the Mercedes social media team on a post where the legendary British team welcomes in its latest scout, Sebastian Vettel, who joins them after a 6-year stint with Scuderia Ferrari. "Oh, really? You're missing out. Unless you don't really like updates about drivers, of course," tweeted the Aston Martin account. "Drop the Seb content and we'll follow back," replied the Mercedes account. To which Aston Martin had a savage response trolling the silver arrows about the delay in the announcement of their second driver which most believe will be 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton who has been with the team since 2013.

"Drop the Lewis announcement and we'll drop the Seb content," tweeted the former Racing Point marquee. If one would believe Eddie Jordon who founded the team that's morphed into Aston Martin, the defending world champion could be signing a deal within a week, in January itself.

Ladies and Gentlemen... Seb has entered the building. ???? #WelcomeSeb



[No, seriously... that's literally the video.] #IAMF1 pic.twitter.com/Ajhj1ePI9Z — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) January 26, 2021

Lewis Hamilton has reportedly made some steep demands for the renewal of the contract which have not pleased the Daimler management. That being said, Mercedes F1 CEO and co-owner Toto Wolff recently said that some legal curveballs have delayed the contract which will be closed before the start of winter testing. Aston Martin is clearly trolling Mercedes over the awkward situation.

Aston Martin's new recruit Vettel, of course, joins as the second most successful driver on the grid after Hamilton and actually reached 4-world titles before Hamilton when he was with Red Bull between 2009-2014.

Hamilton and Vettel have been rivals but have often expressed great mutual admiration for each other

