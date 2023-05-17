F1: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Cancelled After Floods Wreak Havoc In The Region

The Emilia Romagna Formula 1 Grand Prix in San Marino has been cancelled in order to prioritise relief efforts following the devastating floods in the region. The catastrophe has resulted in at least three reported deaths and the evacuation of thousands of people from their homes, making it one of the most tragic nights in the history of Romagna.

Also Read: Sebastian Vettel And P1 Fuels Join Forces To Promote Sustainable Motorsport

Severe weather warnings were in effect on Tuesday and Wednesday in the region, including at the Imola circuit, where the race was scheduled to take place. On Tuesday afternoon, F1 personnel were asked to vacate the track, and they were not permitted to return on Wednesday. While the F1 paddock managed to avoid the worst of the flooding as of Wednesday morning, the circuit facilities were affected by the overflowing Santerno river that runs alongside it.

Also Read: F1: Pirelli To Introduce Stronger Tyres For British Grand Prix Amid Downforce Gains

However, the larger concern lies in the impact of the flooding beyond the immediate infrastructure issues. Severe flooding has forced numerous individuals from their homes and tragically resulted in fatalities for the second time in a few weeks. As discussions took place on Wednesday morning, one option considered was delaying the start of the event and condensing the schedule over the weekend, as valuable setup time had already been lost.

Also Read: F1: Daniel Ricciardo Completes AlphaTauri Seat Fit As Pressure Builds On De Vries

Ultimately, considering the emergency situation, the organisers determined that it was not possible to safely hold the event for fans, teams, and personnel. The decision to cancel the race was made in acknowledgment of the challenges faced by the affected towns and cities in the region. Formula 1 released a statement expressing that it would be inappropriate to add further pressure on the local authorities and emergency services during this difficult time.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, who hails from the region, expressed his sorrow over the tragedy and conveyed his thoughts and prayers to the flood victims and affected families and communities. Domenicali also expressed gratitude and admiration for the dedicated emergency services working tirelessly to assist those in need and alleviate the situation, hailing them as heroes.

The decision to cancel the race was deemed appropriate for the well-being of the local communities and the F1 family, ensuring safety and avoiding additional burdens on the authorities as they tackle this dire situation.

Given the packed calendar and logistical challenges, it appears unlikely that the race will be rescheduled for later in the year.