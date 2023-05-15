Sebastian Vettel And P1 Fuels Join Forces To Promote Sustainable Motorsport

Last year at the British Grand Prix, there was a demonstration run by Vettel using fossil-free fuel in Nigel Mansell's championship-winning 1992 car. Vettel aimed to show that it is possible to use internal combustion engines from past and current race cars in a more sustainable way.



“I am using carbon-neutral fuels to demonstrate that we can still hang onto our history and heritage and culture in motorsport, but do it in a more responsible way,” he explained before the run.





P1 Fuels aims to expedite the adoption of its products by demonstrating its technology in motorsport. It currently supplies the World Rally Championship and is looking to partner with F1 team suppliers for future collaborations, as F1 plans to switch to fully sustainable fuels by 2026. Benjamin Pochammer, the COO of P1 Fuels, confirmed the company's collaboration with some F1 team suppliers to explore potential partnerships.

“It is getting to know each other,” Pochammer told Autosport at Rally Portugal about where his company was at with F1 teams.

“There is no tender in F1 right now as Aramco is the one and only in this place.”

“But in F1, everyone can drive with different fuel companies. So actually, we do have a couple of F1 racing companies who already work with teams, and they want to test our products.”

Pochammer mentioned that they are currently in talks with some companies and teams, and it is an exciting possibility because it could create greater public awareness of P1's products. However, Pochammer did not disclose the names of the companies or teams involved.

“We love racing, so it's exciting,” he said. “But we are looking into the mass market. We really want to make a difference.





"We really have a vision, and this is the first step, but the second step is getting out there so that everyone can use this kind of fuel because that is the vision we have.”



P1's association with Vettel has been beneficial for the brand in terms of creating awareness about its products. However, their relationship is informal and was initiated when Vettel expressed his desire to contribute towards combating climate change while continuing to race in 2015.

“It took a couple of years, and now we have shown that it works in every engine. The regulations are there, and the world's actually looking at it.



“He [Vettel] loves what P1 is doing. He's not an official ambassador or anything. He is using it and actually wherever he goes, he says: ‘Okay, I drive your car, but only with P1.’ We love it.

"Vettel is really into that topic. He's not doing it for any other reason that he really wants to make a change.”



