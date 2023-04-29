  • Home
F1: Leclerc Grabs Pole For The Sprint Race At Baku Despite A Late Crash

Charles Leclerc crashed his Ferrari on his final run in the new Sprint Shootout, but retained pole from his first attempt in SQ3.
authorBy Mihir Barve
29-Apr-23 04:25 PM IST
Charles Leclerc Formula 1 Ferrari
Highlights
  • Leclerc became the first driver to grab the sprint race pole with the new format that includes a ‘Sprint Shootout’ qualifying.
  • The qualifying included plenty of drama, including Logan Sargeant’s crash at the end of SQ1.
  • Red Bull’s drivers Perez & Verstappen qualified second & third respectively.

Charles Leclerc grabbed yet another pole position at Baku, albeit this time in a different scenario. The Monegasque secured pole positions for the 2021 & 2022 Azerbaijan Grands Prix, and made it a hat-trick of pole positions yesterday in qualifying. He made it 4 in a row at Baku by also grabbing the Sprint race Pole position in the new ‘Sprint Shootout’, which made its debut today.
 

The pole position wasn’t without drama though, as Leclerc crashed out on his final run in SQ3, damaging his front wing. However, with only 1 new set of soft tyres allowed for the session, everyone was on a used set given that they had already put in one lap each at the start of the session, and the old tyres meant that Perez or Verstappen couldn’t improve on their positions to try and snatch the pole position away from Leclerc. The crash affected Carlos Sainz’s lap, as he was improving on his ultimate effort but had to abort due to yellow flags.

 

Red Bull tried to mount a challenge for pole positions, but in the end the two drivers were just not a match for Leclerc. Sergio Perez had to settle for P2, ahead of his two-time world champion teammate Max Verstappen in P3. After having a poor qualifying yesterday where Russel only managed P11, the Brit improved on Saturday lining his car on fourth on the grid for the sprint race. Sainz, after his aborted last lap, ended up P5.

Alex Albon made a brilliant effort to get his Williams in SQ3, and finished 7th behind Lewis Hamilton. His Williams teammate Logan Sargeant however suffered from a crash in SQ1, and had to retire from Sprint Shootout. Sergeant until that point had already managed to be in top 15, so he ended up getting promoted to SQ2, but with no car left to drive he ended up in P15. Aston Martin suffered DRS issues throughout the sprint qualifying, and their drivers Alonso & Stroll could only manage P8 & P9 respectively. Norris put his McLaren in SQ3 after having reached Q3 yesterday as well, but with no sets of new soft tyres left, he couldn’t take part in SQ3 and had to settle for P10.

 

POSDRIVERCARQ1Q2Q3 
1Charles LeclercFerrari1:42.8201:42.5001:41.697 
2Sergio PerezRed Bull Racing Honda RBPT1:43.8581:42.9251:41.844 
3Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing Honda RBPT1:43.2881:42.4171:41.987 
4George RussellMercedes1:43.7631:43.1121:42.252 
5Carlos SainzFerrari1:43.6221:42.9091:42.287 
6Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:43.5611:43.0611:42.502 
7Alexander AlbonWilliams Mercedes1:43.9871:43.3761:42.846 
8Fernando AlonsoAston Martin Aramco Mercedes1:43.7891:42.9761:43.010 
9Lance StrollAston Martin Aramco Mercedes1:43.8791:43.3751:43.064 
10Lando NorrisMclaren Mercedes1:43.9381:43.395  
11Oscar PiastriMclaren Mercedes1:44.1791:43.427  
12Nico HulkenbergHaas Ferrari1:44.8431:43.806  
13Esteban OconAlpine Renault1:44.4331:44.088  
14Kevin MagnussenHaas Ferrari1:44.1011:44.332  
15Logan SargeantWilliams Mercedes1:44.042   
16Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo Ferrari1:45.177   
17Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo Ferrari1:45.352   
18Yuki TsunodaAlphatauri Honda RBPT1:45.436   
19Pierre GaslyAlpine Renault1:46.951   
20Nyck De VriesAlphatauri Honda BPT1:48.180   

 

